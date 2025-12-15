Curt Cignetti Closing in on Fernando Mendoza’s Big-Time Successor in 4000+Yard Transfer QB

After striking gold with a transfer quarterback, Indiana is eager to do it again. While Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman Trophy is still fresh in Bloomington, Curt Cignetti is quietly evaluating transfer portal options to ensure stability at quarterback moving forward. If Mendoza elects to leave early, Indiana doesn’t want to be caught reacting. It wants its next move ready before the moment arrives.

“A source tells me two programs are trending for North Texas QB Drew Mestemaker: Oklahoma State and Indiana,” CFB analyst Wilson F. Ball reported Sunday. His relationship with Eric Morris is a major factor with OSU, but Indiana is heavily in the mix following Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman win and other key factors.”

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State sees the same formula as its ticket from Big 12 bottom-feeder to playoff contender. While Mestemaker’s connection to Oklahoma State, particularly his relationship with former North Texas head coach Eric Morris, remains significant, Indiana’s recent success may prove difficult to ignore. Mendoza’s Heisman season has become a powerful endorsement of Curt Cignetti’s approach, especially considering that the quarterback himself arrived in Bloomington as a transfer.

After two productive seasons at California, Mendoza chose Indiana in search of a fresh environment and a developmental path toward the NFL, which has now culminated in one of the most remarkable seasons in program history.

That California transfer QB has now reached the pinnacle, winning the Heisman and leading the Hoosiers to their first-ever 13–0 regular season. And his reasons for choosing Indiana could become the X-factor for any talented QB, like Mestemaker, to commit to Cignetti’s program.

During portal move, Mendoza said he viewed IU as the best place for growth, choosing the program over traditional ‘blue bloods’ like the Missouri and Georgia because the head coach promised to help turn him into the ‘best Fernando Mendoza possible.’ That vision is now clearly visible, and those same factors could play a major role in landing their next QB, Mestemaker.

In fact, that search for a steady hand with a proven track record has become a necessity for Cignetti.

Mendoza’s meteoric rise has made him a top prospect and a potential first-round pick for the 2026 NFL Draft. That trajectory means he could forgo his final year of eligibility and head to the pros. In that scenario, securing a QB with the potential to fill Mendoza’s shoes becomes essential for Curt Cignetti and the future of Indiana.

And the Green QB has that potential too. The redshirt freshman leads the country with 4,129 passing yards while throwing 31 TDs. Besides, he went on to lead the Mean Green to the AAC Title Game this season, marking the program’s first-ever conference title appearance since joining the league in 2023.

However, Mestemaker’s ties to Oklahoma State cannot be ignored.

His rise from a zero-star high school backup to the nation’s leading passer became possible because former Green head coach Eric Morris trusted what he saw in Mestemaker’s size and raw ability. Given that, their relationship strengthened. That same relationship has now become a key factor behind his potential transfer portal move to OSU, where Morris has taken over as the new head coach.

Now, it’s up to the North Texas QB to make his choice, but Cignetti’s words following Mendoza’s Heisman win are already turning heads.

Curt Cignetti’s 7-word message to his star QB

On Saturday night, when Curt Cignetti saw his QB lift the Heisman Trophy, he didn’t need a speech. He delivered a perfect mic drop to Fernando Mendoza.

“Great job, bro. You deserve that one,” wrote the Indiana head coach.

And this season backed it up. The IU QB steered the Hoosiers to a Big Ten title and a 13–0 record, entering the CFB Playoff as the No. 1 seed. Besides piling up 33 TDs and 2980 passing yards, he even shook off an early injury in the conference title game and came back to finish the job. With that kind of grit on display, while he was deserving of the honor, Mendoza kept it humble.

“This trophy might have my name on it,” said the star QB, “but it belongs to all of you… for the first time, in Bloomington.”

Now, with Indiana making two CFP trips in two seasons under Curt Cignetti, the focus shifts squarely to a national title chase.