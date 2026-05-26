Curt Cignetti Destroys Four $40M Empires With Just $18M

College football has some blue-blood programs with facilities resembling Fortune 500 companies. Meanwhile, Curt Cignetti’s Indiana is just half the price. But somehow, no one could beat the cheaper roster even once as the Hoosiers left multiple $40 million teams in their dust on their way to a national championship.

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Per Expo Recruits, top college football programs are reportedly spending an average of almost $42 million to build rosters. Now, the disparity here is that Curt Cignetti’s team made its CFP run and won the championship with a roster estimated around $18 million. The most satisfying part of it is that Indiana beat several of the very programs operating in that $40 million bracket on their way to the title.

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Indiana defeated four programs listed on the top ten in this year’s roster spending. There’s Ohio State with $43.5 million whom they defeated in the final regular season game. Then came the CFP humiliation for Alabama, who now has a value of $37.2 million, as Indiana blasted them 38-3 at the Rose Bowl. Then came wins over Oregon and Miami who are now operating with $42.8 million and $44 million, respectively.

Because Curt Cignetti beat these financial giants, people naturally assumed Indiana was operating on the same value tier. But no, the Hoosiers head coach shut it down immediately when Alabama GM Courtney Morgan claimed it takes “north of $40 million” to build a championship-level roster nowadays.

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During an appearance with On3’s Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman, Curt Cignetti practically laughed at that idea saying that it’s “not even close.” He clarified Indiana’s actual spending even further.

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“What I will tell you honestly is our final number was closer to $15 million than $40 million,” he said. “Now obviously, it was somewhere in between.”

Turns out, they worked with $18 million to win the national championship. Now college football has a very uncomfortable question. What if money isn’t the biggest cheat code after all? After all, this wasn’t supposed to happen, especially not with Indiana who were known for piling on losses before Curt Cignetti’s arrival. Even their transfer portal haul ahead of 2025 wasn’t as fascinating. So how do you do it?

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“Well, you got to get them all to play together and play the right way,” Cignetti told On3.

Indiana went 12-0 during the regular season, beat defending national champion Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game, then made three straight CFP wins to complete a historic 16-0 season, the first perfect season of the 12-team playoff era. And maybe the most interesting part was that Curt Cignetti already knew whom he was competing with.

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“I think our little pot of gold is pretty nice, but we’re not at $40 million. Or $30 million. Or even $25 million,” he told CBS Sports before the 2025 season. “Right now, I understand that is Oregon, Ohio State, Texas … Texas Tech because of their oil money. I think Notre Dame’s up there pretty good right now, too. Miami, of course.”

He knew exactly what he was competing against. He just beat them anyway. And he might do it again this season because Indiana is only getting stronger.

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Curt Cignetti has a higher ranked portal for 2026

Last season, Indiana ranked just 25th nationally in the portal rankings according to 247Sports. Future Heisman-winning QB Fernando Mendoza arrived ranked only 22nd individually among portal players and no other Hoosier transfer was inside the top 100. But now the resources are finally catching up to the results.

Curt Cignetti currently holds an impressive 27-2 record at Indiana. And after winning it all, the Hoosiers followed it up by landing the nation’s No. 1 transfer portal class this offseason. The group includes QB Josh Hoover from TCU and WR Nick Marsh from Michigan State. Indiana’s payroll will obviously climb moving forward too. But you already saw that he doesn’t actually need $40 million to build a champion. And through all of it, he still sounds more obsessed with football than fame.

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“I’m 95% football,” he told ESPN. “We’ve said no to everything except for the Indy 500.”

Right now, he’s living that exception. At the 110th running of the legendary Indianapolis 500, Curt Cignetti served as the honorary pace car driver before the race. And it feels appropriate because right now, nobody in college football is moving faster than Indiana’s head coach.