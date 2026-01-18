Curt Cignetti Doesn’t Shy Away From Mocking Billionaire Booster For Indiana

The Indiana Hoosiers’ impeccable 15-0 record has opened an abundance of doors for the program, all thanks to head honcho Curt Cignetti. And to make sure they are not a “one-and-done” wonder, the university’s most famous billionaire is going all in. The word around the program is that the “Shark” plans to pour double-digit millions into Cignetti’s program to sustain this unprecedented success. Cignetti was having a little field day trolling the man.

On January 17, just two days before Indiana’s biggest game in program history, Curt Cignetti had the chance to speak at National Championship media day. A reporter threw out a question about billionaire Mark Cuban’s late involvement with the Hoosiers. Head coach Cignetti didn’t hesitate to give credit where it was due — but not without a friendly, backhanded stray:

“Mark Cuban wanted to give $10 million — that would be like me donating $10,000,” Curt Cignetti said with a chuckle and a grin on his face before setting the record straight. “We are glad that he’s involved. And he keeps doubling this donation. It will be big one day.”

Truth be told, that’s the most anyone has ever coaxed a smile out of Curt Cignetti. The natty-bound head coach is genuinely grateful for Cuban’s involvement in the program. If you’re not familiar, Cuban is an alumnus of Indiana’s Kelley School of Business, earning a BS degree in management in 1981.

Not going to lie, this isn’t the first time he’s opened his wallet for IU, but the scale is definitely getting bigger. He’s already built a state-of-the-art sports media center on campus. More recently, he gave $6 million to the rugby team he used to play for.

But now that the football team is actually a national powerhouse, Mark Cuban is simply investing where he can get the highest ROI (return on investment). Typical shark behavior from Mark Cuban.

Another remarkable part of this story is the personal connection between the two. It turns out they were actually born in the same hospital in Pittsburgh just three years apart. According to Curt Cignetti, it didn’t take more than a minute for their friendship to hit it off.

Cuban’s favorite thing about Cignetti is his “production over potential” philosophy. While the other big schools are spending millions on high school recruits who might or might never actually pan out, Cignetti focuses on finding proven players who have already succeeded at other levels.

Why Mark Cuban believes in Cignetti ball

Cuban knows a thing or two about building winning teams with the Dallas Mavericks and says Cignetti is a “stud” at finding guys who know their roles and execute them perfectly. He even nicknamed the coach “CigGPT,” comparing his brain to a super-advanced AI that can adapt to any situation on the football field.

Cuban admitted that his first big donation in 2024–2025 was more of a “test-the-waters” situation. He wanted to see if Cignetti’s system actually worked before committing the really “heavy” money. After watching the Hoosiers dominate the Big Ten and reach the 2026 title game, it became one of the easiest financial decisions he’s ever made: “The first time it was like… let’s see what happens… the second time, we know it works.”

He even joked that the university is much happier with his donation this year than they were last year.

Ultimately, Cuban’s millions are being used to make sure Indiana can compete with the “big boys” like Ohio State and Oregon in the transfer portal. And because of his backing, the Hoosiers were able to land stars like quarterback Josh Hoover for the 2026 season and get ready to run it back, regardless of how January 19 is going to end for Indiana.