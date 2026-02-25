Curt Cignetti Earns Ultimate Sign of Respect from Rival Alum at Lincoln Riley’s Expense

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 19: Head Coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers smiles after the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Miami Hurricanes College Football Playoff National Championship Game Presented by AT&T on January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon796260119023

Forget trophies and titles; the ultimate sign of respect in college football might just be stealing a rival’s legacy, one fan at a time. That’s exactly the honor Indiana’s Curt Cignetti just earned. And it came directly at the expense of USC’s Lincoln Riley.

Former USC safety Dion Bailey revealed he plans to take his son to Indiana’s game in the coming fall, rather than his alma mater, USC, led by Lincoln Riley. Bailey said his son selected Indiana over other Big Ten rivals, highlighting the Hoosiers’ rise.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but this season I think the 1 game I’m going to try to take my son to is the Indiana game,” Dion Bailey wrote on X. “He chose that game over Oregon, Ohio St, and Penn State Lol. And the fact that I’m really ok with that decision has my 18-year-old self stumped!! 😂😂”

Bailey has a legacy with the Trojans, for whom he recorded 221 tackles and 11 interceptions. It would be natural for his son to follow his path to USC and become a die-hard Trojans fan. However, while Lincoln Riley’s Trojans finished in the middle of the conference pack, Indiana’s sudden rise mirrors a shift in perception within the conference.

The Cignetti effect has been transformative, turning a 3-9 program into an undefeated 16-0 juggernaut that captured both the conference and national championships. The turnaround was so complete that quarterback Fernando Mendoza brought the program its first-ever Heisman Trophy, a feat once considered unthinkable in Bloomington.

Cignetti’s run reminds us of Gary Patterson at TCU. He picked up a program that had been struggling since the 1996 Southwest Conference breakup and helped improve its standing. He moved it from Conference USA to the Mountain West. Eventually, they arrived in the Big 12, giving it new life and opportunities.

This newfound national respect isn’t just coming from rival alumni; the university is rewarding Cignetti’s success in a big way, locking him into a record-setting new contract.

Curt Cignetti received a massive contract boost

On February 23, the Indiana Hoosiers made an aggressive move to secure head coach Curt Cignetti’s long-term future. The university has announced a massive contract restructure that pays him $13.2 million annually through 2033. This includes a projected compensation of $14 million, including performance bonuses. This new contract ties him with Kirby Smart as the highest-earning college football coach.

“The incentive reflects our commitment to supporting the leadership that has brought Indiana to the pinnacle of college sports,” Indiana University noted in a statement.

This is the third contract extension Cignetti signed in his two-year tenure at Bloomington. Cignetti previously signed an $11.6 million contract last October. Within just a few months, the contract was extended based on the “good faith market review.”

His contract also involves buyout clauses. If Cignetti left the program before December 2026, he would owe the Hoosiers a massive $15 million. This would become $12 million by 2027.

There’s also a ‘leadership protection’ clause in his contract. It’s a clause stating that if either AD Scott Dolson or President Pamela Whitten leaves the program, Cignetti’s buyout would be reduced by half.

With a massive new contract, Cignetti’s influence in Bloomington is now measured in both dollars and devotion. It cements a legacy that extends far beyond the win column.