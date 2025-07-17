Curt Cignetti Faces Hypocrisy Claims After Indiana’s Costly Six-Figure Scheduling Move

Indiana football fans finally had a reason to get excited last season. After years of mediocrity, the Hoosiers put together a surprisingly decent campaign that stirred up some much-needed energy in Bloomington. Ticket sales were rising, fans were tuning in, and there was actual buzz around Memorial Stadium heading into 2025. But just when it seemed like things were trending up, the program made a move that left supporters scratching their heads.

Instead of riding that momentum into another year of growth, Indiana pulled the plug on a scheduled home-and-home series with Virginia and replaced it with, no disrespect, Austin Peay. Not exactly the kind of matchup fans were hoping for. The school reportedly shelled out six figures to rearrange the schedule, essentially buying themselves a lighter slate. And the response? Mixed, to say the least. People understood the strategic angle, but it felt like a letdown to fans who wanted to see the program challenge itself.

Cover 3 Podcast’s Tom Fornelli perfectly summed up that frustration. “If you’re really trying to build up a fan base that really has not had much reason to care about football until last year… you’re giving people Austin Peay instead of like a Virginia. I think it s–ks from that perspective.” And he didn’t stop there. “Of all the ACC schools to be scared of, Virginia doesn’t strike me to be the one… I hate it, but I get it.”

Fornelli admitted that there’s logic behind the move. Indiana’s goal, like many mid-tier Big Ten teams, is to reach bowl eligibility. With nine conference games, padding the non-conference schedule makes sense on paper. “Their goal is still to get to bowl games and to be competitive… So from that perspective, when it comes to trying to build up the program, I get it,” Fornelli said. “I still think it’s lame as hell. I still think it is soft.”

So here’s Indiana’s dilemma: Play it safe and potentially lock in bowl eligibility, or go bold, take risks, and maybe lose a couple while gaining respect. Unfortunately, this move feels more like self-preservation than ambition. And for a fanbase that’s been starving for relevancy, that’s a tough pill to swallow.

Soft schedule sparks fan frustration despite Indiana’s logic

Let’s be real: backing out of a Virginia matchup isn’t about dodging a powerhouse. It’s about stacking the deck. Indiana’s already got nine brutal conference games. According to Sports Illustrated, they made the change to balance the schedule, not fear it. But no matter how you spin it, paying to play easier opponents looks like a step backward for a program trying to win hearts, not just games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In terms of numbers, the Hoosiers have every reason to be cautious. They went 7-6 in 2024 and are now led by Curt Cignetti, who’s tasked with turning that into consistent success. The Big Ten has gotten deeper, and 6-6 seasons don’t happen by accident. But instead of proving themselves on a national stage, they’re banking on softer Saturdays to stay relevant. That might win you games, but not respect.

Indiana could’ve made a statement by sticking with the Virginia series. Instead, they sent one, just not the kind fans wanted. Bowl games are nice, but fans remember who you played, not just what your record says. And if you’re trying to shift from basketball school to football contender, showing up matters more than padding wins.