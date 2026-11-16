Curt Cignetti leaned into the microphone; the questions about respect had been building for weeks. Indiana keeps winning. The critics keep talking. Soft schedule. Bought roster. Not enough signature victories.

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On Monday, the 65-year-old head coach finally had enough. In a nearly three-minute answer that quickly spread across social media, Cignetti dismantled the narrative surrounding his Hoosiers and delivered one of the most pointed responses of the season.

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“We played Ohio State, who everybody picked to win the national championship this year,” Cignetti said. “We’re 5-0, they’re 5-1. You saw what happened. We knocked the quarterback out. We ripped the heart out of that team. They haven’t been the same since, without the quarterback.”

The room went quiet. He was not finished.

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“But all I’ve heard is how we lost to a three-loss team. That was a team picked to win the national championship that led Texas 95% of the game at Texas. We missed a layup. And you know what? They won. We didn’t. We missed a layup. That’s why we’re not 26-0. We’re 25-1.”

Then came the closer. “And you know what? I’m 65 years old, and I don’t really give a shit.”

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The moment captured everything about Cignetti’s approach since he arrived in Bloomington. Indiana has transformed under his watch. The Hoosiers won the program’s first national championship last season. They are 25-1 over their last 26 games. They just beat USC. Yet the questions about the strength of their schedule refuse to die.

Cignetti has heard every version of the criticism. Some point to the early-season slate. Others note that several teams Indiana beat have since struggled. A few still act as if the Hoosiers’ rise is somehow illegitimate.

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The coach turned those doubts into fuel. He walked through the results one by one. Northwestern entered the game undefeated and later faded after an injury. Nebraska and Minnesota looked competitive at the time and have since dropped multiple games. Ohio State, the lone loss on Indiana’s resume, entered the matchup as a national title favorite.

That October afternoon in Bloomington remains the central point of the debate. Indiana led late. A potential game-winning touchdown pass to Nick Marsh was ruled incomplete after review when his foot came down out of bounds by inches. Ohio State escaped with a 19-15 win. The Buckeyes also lost starting quarterback Julian Sayin to an elbow injury during the contest.

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Cignetti framed that game as the turning point for Ohio State’s season.

In his view, Indiana did not simply lose. The Hoosiers damaged a championship contender so severely that the Buckeyes have not looked the same since.

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Whether that claim holds up is already generating pushback from Ohio State fans. What matters more is the posture behind it.

Cignetti is done apologizing for his team’s success. He has watched the College Football Playoff rankings bounce Indiana around. He has seen the online discourse. He has listened to the same soft-schedule talking points repeated after every win.

Instead of brushing it aside, he is leaning into it. “You get tired of the narratives sometimes,” he said. “The good thing about it is, it feeds into our motivation and our chip. And that’s why I’m not afraid to keep it alive.”

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That chip has become part of Indiana’s identity. A program that once struggled for relevance now walks with the confidence of a defending champion. Cignetti has no interest in softening the message or playing the media game. At 65, he has made it clear he will say exactly what he thinks.

The Hoosiers still have work left. Washington and Purdue remain on the schedule. The playoff picture is still forming. But the tone from the head coach could not be clearer.

Indiana is not asking for respect. Cignetti is daring the rest of the country to keep questioning them. And if the criticism continues, he has already shown he will meet it head-on, with the same bluntness that defined Monday’s memorable press conference.