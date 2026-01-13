Curt Cignetti Fixes Defense Unit Woes By Singing Former Penn State & Georgia CB

Fresh off a stunning 56-22 dismantling of Oregon that punched Indiana’s ticket to the playoff final, the Hoosiers aren’t slowing down. Even amid a title run, the program is already shoring up next season’s defense, landing a former cornerback from Penn State and Georgia.

Indiana is staring down a significant defensive reset in the coming seasons. Much of the current unit, including linebacker Aiden Fisher and edge rusher Mikail Kamara, along with Stephen Daley and Keelan Wyatt, will exhaust their eligibility after the 2026 season. The turnover has already begun, as the Hoosiers recently lost defensive linemen Kamara, Daley, Kellan Wyatt, Hosea Wheeler, and Dominique Ratcliff to eligibility. With those departures looming, Curt Cignetti moved quickly to stabilize the defense by bringing in veteran cornerback A.J. Harris.

Harris arrives with two years of eligibility remaining and the experience to contribute immediately, easing concerns at a position group facing heavy attrition. Indiana’s cornerback room was already in flux: longtime starter D’Angelo Ponds is headed to the NFL, while Amariyun Knighten and Dontrae Henderson have entered the transfer portal. Jamari Sharpe is expected back, but with only one year of eligibility left, the Hoosiers needed a proven veteran presence to anchor the room.

Harris’ résumé supports the optimism. In 2025, he earned All-Big Ten honors after totaling 33 tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery. The year prior, he started 15 of 16 games at Penn State, recording 48 tackles (28 solo), four tackles for loss, and an interception, while collecting third-team All-Big Ten recognition from both coaches and media.

Harris also comes in with experience playing for Big 10 and SEC teams. This makes him prone to pressure and tough atmospheres, which can add an immediate advantage to Indiana’s secondary.

Harris was a former four-star player who ranked as the sixth cornerback and 106th overall transfer in the portal, giving Indiana a significant edge in experience and talent at the cornerback position. Even James Franklin had immense trust in him back when he was at Penn State.

“Once he showed up on campus, he bought into everything we asked him to do,” former PSU coach James Franklin said in 2024. “Tested really well physically. And then just embraced the competition in that room.”

Even his teammates were impressed by his explosive game.

“I feel like, personally, A.J. Harris is one of them ones, you know?” former PSU safety Jaylen Reed said in 2024. “I feel like A.J. Harris; he’s a stud, man, he’s a great player.”

All these just add more to Curt Cignetti’s decision to get Harris in, alongside Montana State transfer Carson Williams, who are ready to take Indiana’s defense to another level this season. With that, Cignetti gets more positive news.

Curt Cignetti gives injury update ahead of national title game

Curt Cignetii enters the playoffs as the only team in the league undefeated. Now, their biggest test arrives against Miami, which can ultimately make Cignetti the undefeated coach of the 2025 season and give Indiana its first championship trophy. To make that happen, even his squad looks strong and pumped up.

Curt Cignetti confirms that no player from the team is joining the injury list, and they will remain intact after their dominant semifinal win against Oregon.

“We came out pretty good,” Cignetti said on Monday, Jan. 12. “Everybody who played in the last game will play in this game.”

Now, the primary concern following the Peach Bowl was around defensive end Mikail Kamara, who twice needed assistance while leaving the field and also moved gingerly toward the sideline. Without Kamara, Cignetti and his team were planning to put their hopes on defensive tackle Mario Landino and other true freshmen and walk-ons. But after Cignetti’s clear verdict, that’s not the case anymore.

Kamara will enter the title game with 30 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and a team-high 57 quarterback pressures. With that stability, Indiana listed seven players put out for the season. Defensive linemen Kellan Wyatt and Stephen Daley, safety Bryson Bonds, and running back Lee Beebe Jr., while Amariyun Knighten and Andrew DePaepe leave the program as outgoing transfers.

A healthy team ready to make a dominant victory, let’s wait and see if Curt Cignetti does it after all!