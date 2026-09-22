Curt Cignetti Forced to Break Silence as Josh Hoover Scrutiny Blows Out of Proportion

Replacing Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza at Indiana was never going to be easy for Josh Hoover. Even after leading the Hoosiers to a clean 3-0 start and a 38-0 blowout against Western Kentucky, internet critics jumped on a few incomplete passes. As online noise reached a boiling point, head coach Curt Cignetti decided he had heard enough.

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“I think there’s too much scrutiny on Josh Hoover right now,” Cignetti said after social media exploded. “[It is] unfair scrutiny.”

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In the game against Western Kentucky, Hoover was seen a bit slow. The game saw a very sluggish Indiana offense in the first half. They only had seven points on the board in the first 29 1/2 minutes. The offense eventually found its rhythm in the second half.

They scored 31 points over the final two quarters. Hoover finished the game completing 18 of 24 passes for 273 yards, two touchdowns, and zero turnovers. Social media scrutiny from fans focuses on the handful of his missed throws. But Cignetti fired back with proper evidence to back up his QB.

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USA Today via Reuters Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blowing two or three bad throws out of proportion shows how unrealistically high the online expectations have become. Nitpicking a couple of incompletions when a quarterback lands 75% of his passes and drops 38 points feels almost comical.

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Most college QBs would love to have a “bad day” that ends in a shutout win and zero turnovers. Yet, in the viral social media bubble, a single overthrown ball gets replayed until it looks like a crisis.

“After watching the game tape, he missed only one throw,” Cignetti said on September 21. “The rest of the incompletions were poor routes run. The one he missed (Charlie) Becker, we did a bad job picking up the blitz at running back, and he had a guy in his face. And he overthrew. He missed (wide receiver Nick) Marsh. The one to the right was his third progression.”

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Some criticism is directed towards his way because of his stats in his previous program, TCU. During his 31 starts at TCU, Hoover had 42 total turnovers. His aggressive style and errant throws could lead to costly mistakes in the Big Ten.

Hoover might have been a little sluggish in this game, and he takes full responsibility for it. However, through three games of the 2026 season, Hoover has completed 37 of 51 passes for 649 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. He holds a 72.5% completion rate and a decent 89.4 QBR. He opened the season with back-to-back 4-touchdown games against North Texas and Howard. Cignetti is extremely confident in his QB. “I’m glad he’s our quarterback,” Cignetti said.

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This kind of early-season noise matters because it can quietly mess with a team’s head if a coach lets it sit. When a new transfer quarterback is trying to win over the locker room, constant online doubts can creep into the huddle and break down trust. By publicly squashing the chatter right away, Cignetti made sure his team stayed focused on football instead of reading negative comments on their phones.

A blow to Josh Hoover’s Heisman Trophy run

Unfair or not, this online perception comes with real consequences off the field, especially in awards races driven by media hype. When fans and sports talk shows keep repeating that a quarterback looks off, oddsmakers take notice.

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That exact shift in narrative is why Hoover’s Heisman stock took a sudden hit, turning a few missed throws into lost betting momentum. However, the 4 back-to-back touchdowns put him on the map and made him a serious contender. The hype around the TCU transfer has faded a bit, and his Heisman stock took a major dip.

According to FanDuel’s Heisman Futures tracker, Hoover’s odds fell from 17/1 (+1700) down to 25/1 (+2500). The dip isn’t entirely about Hoover’s few missed throws. His not being at par with his competition is hitting his stocks.

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Indiana’s weaker early-season schedule was a perfect opportunity for him to stack up numbers like other contenders are doing. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is at +310 after they turned LSU into dust. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah’s stock skyrocketed ahead of him after their wins.

The dip in his odds is temporary. His biggest opportunity to get back will arrive in mid-October. If Indiana manages their winning streak heading into back-to-back clashes with Ohio State and Michigan, he might take the Heisman top-five podium.

Moving forward, Hoover has a whole season ahead to prove the naysayers wrong. Now, the next game would be the Big 10 conference opener against Northwestern on September 25. An improved route-running with Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh in the passing attack timings would be essential now.