Curt Cignetti Forced to Sideline Indiana Star Suffering From Flu as Backup QB Does Extra Duties

Indiana’s bye week was supposed to give Josh Hoover time to recover and the rest of the QB room a chance to catch its breath. But Curt Cignetti had another problem to deal with. Grant Wilson, the Hoosiers’ backup, came down with the flu and missed practice during the break.

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Curt Cignetti revealed the news on his radio show, offering a glimpse into how Indiana handled its QB situation with a huge matchup against USC approaching.

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“Grant Wilson actually had the flu last week, couldn’t practice,” he said via Colin McMahon. “Josh, you know, the plan was to rest him the whole time anyhow. Tyler Cherry took the twos, and Jacob Bell took the threes. Both did a nice job.”

The absence meant Grant Wilson missed an opportunity to get valuable work in while Josh Hoover was being rested. Tyler Cherry moved up to the second unit, with Jacob Bell handling third-string duties. Neither player was just filling a spot, though. The arrangement gave Indiana a look at its younger options behind two experienced QBs.

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Grant Wilson had entered the season as the clear No. 2. He beat Tyler Cherry for the job during fall camp, with Curt Cignetti pointing to his experience and strong preseason showing.

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“Grant definitely has the edge for the number two,” he said. “He’s an experienced guy, and he’s had a good camp. And Tyler’s improved, too.”

Tyler Cherry’s rise up the depth chart is worth watching too. He was one of the more talked-about additions in Curt Cignetti’s first recruiting class after flipping his commitment from Duke. The Greenwood, Indiana native arrived with expectations of eventually becoming the face of the Hoosiers’ QB room. That was before the knee injury.

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Cherry injured his knee before Indiana’s CFP game against Notre Dame in December 2024. He missed the entire next season but stayed with the program as a student assistant to preserve his eligibility. Now, back on the field, he’s made progress. Curt Cignetti saw enough to give him second-team reps during the bye week, though Grant Wilson remains ahead of him.

Curt Cignetti had seen Grant Wilson up close before bringing him to Indiana. The QB was at Old Dominion in 2023 when he gave James Madison a scare, throwing for 277 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-27 win. A year later, his season took a nasty turn. He dislocated his elbow against East Carolina and tore tendons in his triceps and wrist.

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Indiana later brought him to Bloomington, initially seeing him as an experienced presence in the QB room. Grant Wilson had other offers but chose to follow Curt Cignetti. He eventually secured a waiver for a seventh season, putting his coaching plans on hold for another shot at playing.

The backup conversation is happening because of Josh Hoover’s right-arm injury against Ohio State. The QB returned to that game but struggled in the weeks that followed. He threw for just 81 yards against Michigan, then managed 119 against Minnesota before taking another hard hit.

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Curt Cignetti pulled him at halftime against Minnesota. Grant Wilson went in and responded with 156 passing yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He also delivered when Indiana needed him most, connecting with Charlie Becker for a 25-yard touchdown on the opening play of overtime in a 23-16 victory.

Now comes USC, and Indiana cannot afford to overlook its QB situation. The Trojans bring a dangerous offense into Bloomington, with both teams still chasing a place in the Big Ten Championship Game.

There was some encouragement for the Hoosiers when Josh Hoover avoided the initial Big Ten availability report for Saturday. But Curt Cignetti declined to offer a firm update on his QB’s health or confirm who would start.

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Grant Wilson’s flu appears to have interrupted his bye-week preparation, but it does not erase what he showed against Minnesota. If Josh Hoover is ready, Indiana gets its starter back. If not, Wilson has already shown he can handle the responsibility.