brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Curt Cignetti Goes Completely Opposite to Mario Cristobal After Peach Bowl Victory

ByMalabika Dutta

Jan 10, 2026 | 12:30 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Curt Cignetti Goes Completely Opposite to Mario Cristobal After Peach Bowl Victory

ByMalabika Dutta

Jan 10, 2026 | 12:30 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

After beating Oregon 56–22 in the Peach Bowl semifinal, Curt Cignetti’s Indiana is set to face Miami in the National Title Game. But at this moment, instead of talking about preparation, Cignetti gives off a different vibe. It’s an interesting contrast, especially as Miami’s head coach has already signaled the team’s best version of preparation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m not really thinking about the next game, I’m thinking about cracking open a beer,” said Cignetti after the win in the CFP semifinal.

While Barstool Sports shared that clip of Cignetti saying this during an interview with an ESPN reporter, the head coach’s words suggest he may want a moment of refresh before the ultimate game. Otherwise, it could be a strategy to throw off the opponent’s preparation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whatever the case, Miami’s Mario Cristobal is ready to give a tough fight, and after the Fiesta Bowl win, he made that clear publicly.

“My f****** head is spinning. I’m ready to go watch the film. We should have scored 10 more points,” said Cristobal.

It clearly appears the Hurricanes’ coach wants to beat Indiana at any cost, so preparing early by studying film is the best way to identify flaws and ensure they aren’t repeated against the Hoosiers in the final game.

ADVERTISEMENT

While mindsets may differ with timing, both teams are desperately ready to make history by capturing the national title. That’s clearly visible in their dominance in recent bowl games. Still, only one team will bring it home, and that will be interesting to watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This is developing story….

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved