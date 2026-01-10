Curt Cignetti Goes Completely Opposite to Mario Cristobal After Peach Bowl Victory

After beating Oregon 56–22 in the Peach Bowl semifinal, Curt Cignetti’s Indiana is set to face Miami in the National Title Game. But at this moment, instead of talking about preparation, Cignetti gives off a different vibe. It’s an interesting contrast, especially as Miami’s head coach has already signaled the team’s best version of preparation.

“I’m not really thinking about the next game, I’m thinking about cracking open a beer,” said Cignetti after the win in the CFP semifinal.

While Barstool Sports shared that clip of Cignetti saying this during an interview with an ESPN reporter, the head coach’s words suggest he may want a moment of refresh before the ultimate game. Otherwise, it could be a strategy to throw off the opponent’s preparation.

Whatever the case, Miami’s Mario Cristobal is ready to give a tough fight, and after the Fiesta Bowl win, he made that clear publicly.

“My f****** head is spinning. I’m ready to go watch the film. We should have scored 10 more points,” said Cristobal.

It clearly appears the Hurricanes’ coach wants to beat Indiana at any cost, so preparing early by studying film is the best way to identify flaws and ensure they aren’t repeated against the Hoosiers in the final game.

While mindsets may differ with timing, both teams are desperately ready to make history by capturing the national title. That’s clearly visible in their dominance in recent bowl games. Still, only one team will bring it home, and that will be interesting to watch.

This is developing story….