Curt Cignetti & Indiana’s CFB Fate Takes Turn as 310-LB Secret Weapon Earns Major Confidence

2-10. 4-8. 3-9. Enter Curt Cignetti. 11-2. In just one remarkable season, Indiana football has undergone a transformation that has shocked the college football world. The Hoosiers went from Big Ten basements to playoff contenders, with Cignetti engineering the nation’s most dramatic single-season comeback. Now, as the program looks to prove last year’s breakout campaign wasn’t a fluke, they’ve made some calculated moves that could pay major dividends.

One major question looms: the offensive line. The battle-tested unit that bulldozed opponents is gone, with multiple starters moving on. But what they’ve lost in continuity and familiarity, they’ve more than replaced with proven production. Three new faces will line up in front of the quarterback this season, and each brings extensive experience competing at the highest level of Power Five football. Among them? Pat Coogan, the Notre Dame transfer who might be Indiana’s most impactful offseason addition.

Coogan’s arrival in Bloomington makes the Hoosiers immediately stronger in the trenches. As Cole Cubelic emphasized on ESPN College Football, “I love the addition of Pat Coogan’s versatility. He has played some guard, has played some center. He’ll bring leadership. And from a talent perspective, Indiana might be upgrading just overall ability now.” With Coogan’s rare ability to play both guard and center at an elite level, the Hoosiers gain invaluable flexibility to mix and match their line combinations without sacrificing performance or protection.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Cubelic went deeper into why Indiana’s system is particularly welcoming for a transfer like Coogan. “The thing I like about this with Indiana—you would rather have to go into this system than from this system somewhere else. Like if Coogan was going from Indiana to Notre Dame and all of a sudden going to be asked to be a north-south power blocker when he hadn’t done that a lot of times, you’d have more concern.” This transition is made significantly smoother by Indiana’s balanced offensive scheme that blends traditional power concepts with modern RPO elements, allowing a technician like Coogan to utilize his complete skill set while adjusting to new teammates.

Coming off the program-changing momentum of last season’s breakthrough, Indiana now prepares for their most challenging schedule yet in the expanded Big Ten. And for that, Coogan will be one of the most important players in their offensive lineup. His experience and technique will provide immediate stability up front, while his leadership helps accelerate the development of other linemen. In a conference where games are still won and lost in the trenches, the Hoosiers may have just found their anchor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pat Coogan’s proven prowess

Pat Coogan is a battle-tested warrior who thrived in Notre Dame’s most critical matchups last season. At 6’5″ and 310 pounds of pure trench muscle, this guard anchored the Irish’s interior line through what was arguably one of the more physically demanding schedules. And here’s the stat that should terrify Big Ten defensive coordinators: through all those high-stakes games against elite competition, Coogan didn’t surrender a single sack. Just six total pressures all season.

His impact extended far beyond just pass protection. When Notre Dame needed tough yards in critical situations, they ran behind Coogan’s blocks. Running back Jeremiyah Love piled up 1,100 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns following his lead. And quarterback Riley Leonard posted 906 yards and 17 TDs. Not to mention Notre Dame’s rushing attack ranked among the nation’s most efficient, with Coogan consistently opening lanes and finishing blocks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now he brings that offensive prowess to an Indiana program. With 30 career starts and playoff experience, Coogan has the kind of leadership that can’t be taught. For a Hoosiers team determined to prove last year’s success was no accident, Coogan represents the perfect anchor. Coogan might be Indiana’s most valuable offseason addition. The piece that could help turn last year’s surprise run into sustained success.