Curt Cignetti Issues Clear Warning to Fernando Mendoza & Co. After Confirming Injury Status

As Indiana HC Curt Cignetti touches on their latest injury report, it does little to soothe the Miami threat still looming large. And at a time when Indiana is one step away from winning its first national championship in program history with star QB Fernando Mendoza in the forefront, Cignetti is not taking any chances.

“The biggest mistake our guys can make…is making this game bigger than it is and going down that road,”

he said to the press on Monday. “That would be detrimental to our preparation and our performance. This week is no different than any other week. We have to be on point.”

ESPN’s matchup predictor lists Indiana as the top dog, with a 68.3% chance of winning. Despite that, the Hoosiers are far from taking it easy. So far, they have taken out Alabama and Ohio State, staying true to their undefeated winning streak. But Miami’s defense is another beast altogether.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. warms up before the game against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Defensive ends Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor can offset Mendoza’s pocket presence. The Hurricanes’ 4-2-5 base defense allows Bain and Mesidor to stay wide and use their speed to stop the run and create pressure.

“Those defensive ends are a major challenge,” Cignetti did not mince his words, laying out his true feelings. Both Bain and Mesidor throttled OSU’s ground game, limiting them to a mere 45 rushing yards. They also recorded three of the five sacks against OSU QB Julian Sayin, pressurizing him in the pocket.

Their ability to disrupt the QBs into making quick decisions has proved to be a nightmare all season long. Bain and Mesidor have recorded more than 100 tackles and 19 sacks so far. While Mendoza’s accurate arm has been threatening the defenses all season long, his ability to stay calm against the duo will be his ultimate test in Florida.

Besides them, DC Cory Hetherman’s unit has remained successful in creating turnovers. Against the Buckeyes, they recorded one pick-six and an interception, while snuffing out Texas A&M with three turnovers. “Defensively, they’re shutting people down, creating turnovers and havoc,” Cignetti added. “Corey has them flying around, and their special teams are good as well. It’s going to be a great challenge.”

While the defense will pose a significant challenge, the offense won’t go down without a fight. Despite Carson Beck’s interception-led history, he is gaining trust. Armed with Malachi Toney and Keelon Marion in the passing game, with Mark Fletcher flanking the backfield, the Hurricanes’ offense is filled with “twitchy, fast athletes” who play with a nasty edge. While Miami’s defense poses a challenging stretch, a

DL Mikail Kamara to return against Miami

The Indiana Hoosiers rolled past Oregon without much wear and tear. Although DL Mikail Kamara and Amare Ferrell went down, they have been given a green light. Ferrell headed to the medical tent, and he reappeared shortly after, finishing the game against Oregon. On the other hand, Kamara did not return to the game, but will return against Miami.

“We came out really good, and everybody that played in the last game will play in this game,” he shared the update.

However, four of their players still remain out with season-ending injuries. The list contains: senior defensive linemen Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt, sixth-year safety Bryson Bonds, and redshirt junior running back Lee Beebe Jr.

While Cignetti is making sure that the roster remains completely focused, facing off against Miami is also somewhat poetic. At least for Mendoza and Cignetti.

In Miami Gardens, Mendoza will go against his home state and a head coach with whom he shares both familial and Cuban ties. Cignetti will face Miami’s hard-edged defense, led by Corey Hetherman, his former defensive coordinator at James Madison. And that only adds to the dramatic layers that will soon unfold in Florida.