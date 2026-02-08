Curt Cignetti “Kicked” Fernando Mendoza Out of Indiana as QB Makes Big Admission

Fernando Mendoza just delivered the greatest season in Indiana football history, and his reward was getting kicked out of the team facility by his own head coach, Curt Cignetti. In case you’re wondering why the coach did that to his star player, well, it’s simple. The job’s done.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Fernando Mendoza dropped what might be one of the most hilarious quotes of the offseason.

“Cignetti, he’s a tough cookie,” he said. “And I mean, Cignetti said, ‘Hey, I had enough of you, Mendoza. I kicked you out.’ So now I can’t go back to Indiana.”

So now, instead of a locked-down private facility or a QB-only compound, Fernando Mendoza is grinding at Planet Fitness at fifteen bucks a month for his draft prep.

“Draft prep is number one,” he said, explaining that hanging out with the boys is no longer an option.

This sentiment fits a quarterback who has always embraced self-awareness throughout his rise. Fernando Mendoza never tried to act like something that he isn’t when it comes to his physical build.

“Although I’m a big guy, I’m not the strongest. I’m not the most athletic,” he admitted. “But I got to stay ahead of the edge and stay ahead of the curve. And the plan of fitness allows me to do that.”

After leading Indiana to an undefeated season, a Heisman Trophy, and its first-ever national championship, Mendoza’s soaring draft stock has made his NFL storyline unmissable. Teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, desperate for a franchise QB, haven’t been subtle about their interest.

Majority owner Mark Davis, minority owner Tom Brady, and GM John Spytek were all on Indiana’s sideline when the Hoosiers beat Miami 27-21 in the CFP title win. Fernando Mendoza said he didn’t even realize the GOAT was there until after the game. But that presence means the world for the NFL-bound QB who calls Brady “a huge football idol of mine.”

Fernando Mendoza praised his longevity, nutrition habits, and offseason systems. He even joked about learning Tom Brady’s pliability routines at Planet Fitness.

“I would love to work out with him one day to see what he does and the TB12 Method,” he said. “Although I’ve read the book, [I’d like to] see it firsthand.”

He sounds like a QB signaling how seriously he takes the process, which leads to his next big decision. Even as he prepares to leave Bloomington, Fernando Mendoza still sounds like Indiana is home. That became clear when he explained why he won’t throw at the NFL Scouting Combine later this month.

Fernando Mendoza is still one of Curt Cignetti’s guys

Fernando Mendoza said throwing at the combine simply isn’t a priority, not because he’s avoiding competition, but because it’s not how he wants to go out with his teammates.

“At the combine, you’re throwing to different receivers, it’s a whole different thing,” he said. “And I want to make sure I give my guys the best chance. I want to throw at pro day with my guys, with my running backs, and be there with the boys.”

Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt, both projected as Day 2 picks, are part of that group. Fernando Mendoza wants to help them, not just himself. He’ll still attend the combine in Indianapolis from February 23 to March 2. He just won’t do drills. The turnaround is too quick, he said, and pro day makes more sense.

It’s another example of Fernando Mendoza thinking beyond optics. He’s already won it all at Indiana. But at this point, he’s finishing the job the way he started it by taking care of the surrounding people. Curt Cignetti may have “kicked” him out the door, but as the QB tells it, that door was already open.