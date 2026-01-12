Curt Cignetti Lays Down His Secret Behind 7 4-Star Indiana Team Going to National Championships

Curt Cignetti doesn’t chase stars; he trusts his eye. His evaluation process is different, and it’s paying off, powering Indiana to back-to-back CFP appearances. During an appearance on Monday on Next Up with Adam Breneman, the Hoosiers head coach explained what actually matters to him in evaluations.

“What’s important to me is what drives a guy?” said Cignetti. “Is he committed? Is he disciplined? What kind of family does he come from? What kind of habits has he formed at a young age? I’m into production over potential,” mentioned the Hoosiers head coach.

That philosophy has fueled Indiana’s rise. Without a single five-star recruit, the Hoosiers are preparing to face Miami for the national championship, and they enter as 7.5-point favorites. The roster is built on proven contributors, not recruiting hype.

That includes Heisman winner QB Fernando Mendoza, RB Roman Hemby, and playmakers like Elijah Sarratt and Davion Chandler, among others. These proven pieces are now leading the Hoosiers. In an era driven by NIL deals and the transfer portal, this kind of roster construction highlights just how effective Cignetti’s recruiting process has been, whether he’s identifying high school prospects or adding the right transfer pieces.

But that level of evaluation didn’t happen overnight.

Curt Cignetti’s ability to identify dependable, buy-in players has been years in the making. And that patience is exactly why Indiana’s roster works.

“I learned that a long time ago. I made a lot of mistakes as a recruiting coordinator way back,” admitted Cignetti. “I think every position’s got position-specific characteristics, and toughness is number one at all.”

Cignetti’s evaluation philosophy makes complete sense, and it shows in Indiana’s dominance and its 14–0 undefeated season. But long before Bloomington, his approach was shaped during his time under Nick Saban at Alabama, where he learned the value of strict, position-specific evaluation.

Now, Cignetti looks for precise traits at every spot and is quick to identify “fatal flaws,” whether in a player’s game or character. For the head coach, talent alone isn’t enough; if something doesn’t translate to winning, it’s a red flag.

While the title is still a waiting game until Thursday, Indiana has already made history under Curt Cignetti.

This season, IU produced the first Heisman Trophy winner in program history, captured its first B1G title since 1967, and delivered a Rose Bowl win over Alabama that tied for the fourth-largest blowout in CFP history.

For a second-year head coach, the level of talent on display has been impressive, and an Indiana alum has stepped in to rave about Curt Cignetti’s success.

Curt Cignetti draws praise

Mark Cuban, an Indiana alum, points to Curt Cignetti’s emphasis on structure over splash as the foundation of his approach.

In discussing Cignetti’s build, Cuban praised an organization-first approach that values people and clarity.

“Putting together a team isn’t easy,” said Cuban. “Having a strategy and a plan that respects the athletes, the coaches, everybody in the organization—that matters.”

To Cuban, respect isn’t a buzzword. But what stood out most was what Indiana didn’t do. They have no obsession with star ratings and no summer championship banners.

“It wasn’t about outbidding everyone for the highest-rated guy,” said Cuban.

The internal message was simple: performance wins Saturdays, while teams don’t survive on hype.

While he tied Indiana’s rise to alignment, from the coach to the AD to the fan base filling playoff stadiums like home fields, the takeaway was clear: under Curt Cignetti, Indiana’s identity is becoming its biggest advantage.