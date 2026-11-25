A team’s ranking can change in a matter of minutes, but the frustration behind it can last much longer. For a defending national champion, expectations are naturally higher, and even a single loss can bring questions about its place among the country’s best. However, when a team believes its earlier performances have not received enough credit, every new ranking can add to the frustration.

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That has been the situation surrounding Indiana during the final stretch of the 2026 season. The Hoosiers have gone from defending their national title to fighting to stay in the College Football Playoff picture, while their head coach has made little effort to hide his disappointment with the committee’s decisions.

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“Either somebody is running Curt Cignetti’s account, or the Indiana head coach is showing his displeasure with the CFP committee tonight,” reporter Trey Wallace added to the conversation on X on November 25 after sharing screenshots of Curt Cignetti’s activity on the platform

It was another reminder that the Hoosiers’ ranking has become a point of frustration for their head coach.

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This is not the first time Cignetti has spoken out about Indiana’s position. Earlier in November, the committee moved the Hoosiers from No. 4 to No. 9 despite their 8-1 record. The decision did not sit well with the coach, who took to X to question how teams were being evaluated.

“Bad losses don’t count anymore? Are first downs still 10 yards?” he wrote, adding laughing and clown emojis.

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Cignetti also pushed back against the attention given to Indiana’s non-conference schedule and what he viewed as favorable treatment of SEC teams. He has repeatedly pointed to the Hoosiers’ work in Big Ten play as something that deserves more consideration.

Indiana’s non-conference opponents included North Texas, Howard and Western Kentucky. However, Cignetti has previously made it clear that he places greater importance on the team’s conference schedule.

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At Big Ten media day before the 2025 season, he said, “We figured we would just adopt the SEC’s scheduling philosophy. Some people don’t like it. I’m more focused in on those nine conference games.”

Indiana’s situation became more complicated after its November 21 game against Washington. The Hoosiers had an opportunity to strengthen their playoff résumé but instead suffered a 27-24 overtime loss to the Huskies.

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Washington came back in the fourth quarter before blocking Indiana’s field goal attempt in overtime to seal the win. The defeat dropped the Hoosiers to 9-2 and raised fresh questions about their playoff chances.

The committee’s November 24 rankings made matters worse. Indiana fell from No. 8 to No. 14, putting it outside the projected 12-team field. Oregon and Iowa, both Big Ten teams, were ranked No. 12 and No. 13.

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Committee chair Hunter Yurachek discussed Indiana’s position on ESPN, pointing to six consecutive one-score games, including three overtime contests. He also raised concerns about the team’s strength of schedule.

There was also plenty of discussion around Cignetti after the Washington loss. A video showing him walking alongside Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson circulated online, with viewers trying to work out what the two were discussing.

X user Brooks White suggested that Cignetti appeared to mention missed opportunities and injuries. However, the footage had no clear audio, so those comments remain unverified.

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Cignetti was more direct in his postgame assessment. “Congrats to Washington, they made more plays than we did,” he said, describing the defeat as a tough one to swallow.

He also addressed Indiana’s kicking struggles, saying he wanted to see “a little bit more ownership” from kicker Nico Radicic after their conversation. Radicic missed a 46-yard attempt, while Paddy McAteer’s overtime kick was blocked.

Indiana’s next challenge is its regular-season finale against Purdue. A win would be important, but it may not be enough to keep the Hoosiers in the playoff race.

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Their clearest route is to reach and win the Big Ten Championship Game, which would secure an automatic playoff spot. Getting there, however, will also require help from other results involving Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and USC.

Cignetti has guided Indiana to 36 wins in 40 games, a Big Ten title and a national championship since taking charge. Now, the Hoosiers face a difficult final stretch, with their playoff hopes hanging on the Purdue game and results elsewhere.

For Cignetti, the frustration with the committee is out in the open. Indiana’s response on the field this weekend will be just as important as anything the coach has to say.