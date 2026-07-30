Curt Cignetti Loses National Title-Winning Player to Transfer Portal Weeks Before Kickoff

Five weeks before kickoff is an unusual time for any program to lose a player, especially one coming off a national title. Curt Cignetti is dealing with exactly that at Indiana, where redshirt freshman edge rusher Triston Abram announced he’s entering the transfer portal just as fall camp gets underway.

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According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Abram made the move official, and he confirmed it himself in a message posted to social media.

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“Thank you God for giving me the talent to play football, and allowing me to play this sport at this level,” he wrote. “While I had many choices with where I would play football at the collegiate level, Indiana was my final choice, and that’s a decision that I’ll never regret. Indiana allowed me to experience a wonderful college town. It was in Indiana that I met so many supporters and fans. Those of which I will never forget. Indiana also allowed me to become a National Champion, which is something I worked hard for and will always be proud of.”

Abram arrived in Bloomington as part of Indiana’s 2025 class, a three-star recruit out of Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis who was ranked No. 929 overall nationally and among the top 20 prospects in Missouri. He drew real interest on the recruiting trail, including a late push from Michigan, before choosing Indiana. None of that translated into snaps. He redshirted his only season with the program, never appearing in a game in 2025.

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What makes the timing strange is that a real opportunity had just opened up in front of him. Indiana lost its top three edge rushers this offseason, Mikail Kamara, Stephen Daley, and Kellan Wyatt, who combined for 99 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and 11 quarterback hits last season. Abram spent spring practice competing for a bigger role with all three gone. Instead, he’s decided his future lies somewhere else, and he hinted at why without spelling it out directly.

“This season of life has taught me that at times your best simply won’t be good enough, and sometimes your best is too much for certain spaces,” he wrote. “I’m thankful for the lessons that have strengthened me for the journey ahead. With that being said, I am announcing my entrance into the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.”

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Whatever sits behind that statement, playing time, fit, or something else entirely, is something only Abram fully knows. What isn’t in question is how deep Indiana’s defensive front still is without him.

Cignetti made that point himself back in the spring.

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“Defensively we have 18 defensive linemen, between D-ends, D-tackles, good young players, good old players, and we’re playing three groups,” he said.

Returners Tyriq Tucker and Mario Blandino are back, joined by Kansas State transfers Chiddi Obiazor, rated the No. 344 overall prospect and No. 32 edge rusher in this year’s portal class, and Tobi Osunsanmi. Notre Dame transfer Josh Burnham and former Tulsa lineman Joe Hjelle add more competition, while returners Jhrevious Hall and Daniel Ndukwe are both chasing larger roles of their own. A strong linebacker corps behind them, led by Rolijah Hardy and Isaiah Jones, rounds out a front seven that isn’t hurting for bodies even with Abram gone.

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That depth is exactly why Indiana walked into Big Ten Media Days with plenty of buzz regardless of one departure.

Curt Cignetti is on the good side of Big Ten commissioner

Before Cignetti arrived in late 2023, Indiana football was fighting for relevance, with shrinking crowds and almost no national expectations attached to the program. Two seasons later, the Hoosiers have gone 27-2 with a Big Ten championship and a national title, and Memorial Stadium has become one of the toughest venues in the country, with Cignetti unbeaten there as head coach. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti pointed to that transformation directly.

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“We’re obviously really extremely happy for the way it’s worked out there,” he said. “More importantly, the reaction from the fans and just what that is now on a Saturday at Indiana. It’s just absolutely great.”

Abram leaves with four years of eligibility remaining and a championship ring, but without ever playing a snap for the program. Indiana’s defensive front, even after losing him, still looks built to compete, and the first real evidence of that comes September 5, when the Hoosiers open their season at home against North Texas.