Curt Cignetti Made Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Pay for His Past with Nick Saban: Report

On May 4th, The Athletic revealed Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti’s fascinating intention heading into the Rose Bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, his former school. Cignetti walked into Saban Field with a chip on his shoulder that had been brewing for over a decade. The “google me” man just had one thing on his mind while facing against Kalen DeBoer for the first time: embarrass him for the crimes Nick Saban committed.

Cignetti’s history in Tuscaloosa is legendary, but in his eyes, it was also deeply frustrating. For those of you who don’t know, Cignetti served as Alabama’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator from 2007 to around 2010. During his time, he helped Saban land legendary classes, including players like Julio Jones, Mark Ingram, and Dont’a Hightower, basically the players who turned Saban into a winner at Alabama.

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However, his own success actually became his “golden handcuffs.” Because he was so elite on the recruiting side of the ball, Saban and other bosses kept him locked in that role instead of promoting him to Offensive Coordinator.

“You had to get to the coordinator level to be in a position to get a (head coaching) job,” Curt Cignetti said. “I was always, like, the ‘in-house candidate,’ but some (ADs) just have a philosophy that they’re going to go outside.”

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Cignetti felt pigeonholed as just a “recruiter” rather than a brilliant football tactician, which he believed blocked his path to a head coaching job for years. With this 15+ years of score to settle, when game day finally arrived in Pasadena, Cignetti’s mindset was pure, unadulterated aggression.

Former Indiana strength coach Derek Owings revealed that during the pre-game hotel meeting, Cignetti was dead set against using any “trick plays” or “weird stuff” to trick the Tide.

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“In the game-day meeting at the hotel, he was like, I don’t want to do any trick plays, weird stuff,” the former strength and conditioning coach Owings said. “I want to line up and beat the s—t out of them. In the second half, we started bullying those guys, and when Bama had given up, it was, I don’t really want to pass anymore. I want to run it down their throat and make a statement.”

Man, did they give Alabama their worst postseason beating in the last 101 years, a 35-point margin. It was also the first time since 1998 that the Crimson Tide lost any game by more than 30 points. The Hoosiers outshone Roll Tide in every possible statistic there was, and held Bama to just 23 rushing yards. It was one humiliating night for the whole Bama nation and Kalen DeBoer.

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End of the day, for Cignetti, this victory served as the ultimate validation of his ‘process’ and his long, winding road through the coaching ranks at schools like IUP, Elon, and James Madison. This win propelled Indiana into a semifinal matchup against Oregon. The Hoosiers gave similar treatment to Dan Lanning and went on to win the Hoosiers’ first-ever natty.

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So, the valid question is…

Did Nick Saban make a mistake by overlooking him?

Looking back, you could definitely argue that Saban made a mistake by not moving Cignetti up the ladder. Because he was so elite at recruiting, he got stuck in that role.

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However, if you look at Saban’s perspective, it’ll tell you a bit of a different story. Saban’s whole “Process” was about having specific people in specific roles, and it’s hard to argue with a guy who has a trophy case full of national championship rings. At the time, Saban probably figured if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. He even warned Cignetti that leaving the high-profile SEC for a small Division II job was a “big drop” in status.

In Saban’s mind, he was likely protecting his system and didn’t see Cignetti as the “coordinator type” yet, which is why he kept looking for outside hires instead of promoting from within. However, Cignetti’s success at Indiana says he was a head-coaching powerhouse just waiting for a chance. He had to take a 60% pay cut at IUP, so that proves he was going to get it, regardless.

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If Saban had given him the Offensive Coordinator job back in the day, Alabama might have been even more unstoppable, and Cignetti wouldn’t have spent the next decade feeling like he had a point to prove.

The way he obliterated Bama 38–3 in the Rose Bowl was his way of saying, “I told you so.”

Ultimately, Saban probably should have seen the writing on the wall. Even though Saban has praised what Cignetti has done with the Hoosiers, he ended up creating a monster that eventually came back to haunt Alabama worst manner possible.