Curt Cignetti Makes Bold Fernando Mendoza Admission That He Never Witnessed in His 43-Year Coaching Career

Former IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza was one of the driving forces behind the Hoosiers’ 2025 national championship run, leading Indiana to an undefeated season and a Big Ten title. Yet despite his success, many questioned whether he had what it took to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Curt Cignetti, however, never shared those doubts. Months after Mendoza’s departure, the Indiana head coach revealed the one trait that made him unlike any player he had coached in 43 years.

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“Fernando wanted to be a great player, and he was going to do everything within his power in the preparation process to be as good as he could be,” said Cignetti during his June 24 appearance on Next Up with Adam Breneman when asked about Mendoza’s specialty. “I’ve never been around a guy who prepared that way—both mentally and physically. Assignment, opponent, footwork, you name it.

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“The thing about him is, we’ve all seen the interviews, right? He can come off a little geeky. There’s no doubt about it. But he’s a tough competitor, like a lion. And when the game’s on the line, he plays his very best football. He’s special.”

What makes Cignetti’s assessment particularly striking is what it doesn’t mention.

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In 43 years of coaching, compliments tend to default to the physical — arm strength, mobility, football IQ in the abstract sense. Cignetti doesn’t go there. He describes a quarterback who had essentially reverse-engineered what separates good players from great ones before he ever took an NFL snap.

Moreover, Cignetti’s praise wasn’t rooted in Mendoza’s physical gifts. Instead, it stemmed from everything the quarterback did behind the scenes.

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While discussing Mendoza’s journey, the Indiana head coach acknowledged that the former Cal transfer had talent when he arrived in Bloomington. But he also stressed that talent alone wasn’t enough. Cignetti credited quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer, who brought NFL experience to the staff, for helping shape Mendoza’s development. More importantly, he said, Mendoza bought into that plan completely and that commitment showed up in every aspect of his preparation.

From mastering the entire offensive scheme and studying defensive tendencies to refining the smallest details of his mechanics, the quarterback approached each area with the same level of discipline. Rather than leaning on his natural ability, he constantly looked for ways to improve.

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Cignetti’s assessment is reflected in the way Mendoza was evaluated throughout the draft process. ESPN’s scouting report praised his decision-making, mechanics, toughness, and composure under pressure, while also pointing to his ability to respond after mistakes and deliver in crucial moments. The Las Vegas Raiders echoed a similar sentiment after selecting him first overall, with the organization emphasizing his intelligence, leadership, and work ethic alongside his production on the field.

That willingness to be coached also stood out. Instead of arriving with the mindset that he had already figured things out, Mendoza embraced constant feedback and technical refinement. It was a quality that showed in his polished mechanics before the draft, with evaluators highlighting his compact release, efficient footwork, and quick delivery, traits that are developed through repetition rather than raw talent.

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And when the lights were brightest, that preparation translated into results.

Mendoza finished the 2025 season with an FBS-leading 41 touchdown passes while leading Indiana to an undefeated national championship campaign. Whether it was navigating pressure, making timely decisions, or delivering in late-game situations, his performances reflected exactly what Cignetti had seen every day in practice. For the veteran coach, those moments were the product of a preparation routine unlike any he had witnessed in his 43 years of coaching.