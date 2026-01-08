Curt Cignetti Makes Emotional Late Father Admission After Being Reminded of 13-YO Missed Opportunity

Indiana flattened everyone in their path this season. Ohio State was taken down in the Big Ten Championship. In the Rose Bowl, Curt Cignetti’s squad dismantled Alabama 38–3. Then came the most prestigious coaching award in college football, the Dodd Trophy. Ahead of the Peach Bowl against Oregon, the Hoosiers’ head coach accepted the honor. But the moment and the place took him to a core memory involving his father.

The presentations for the Dodd Trophy are held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. This was the same building where Curt Cignetti’s father, Frank Cignetti Sr., was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013. The Indiana head coach admitted he was the only family member not present that day. He was coaching fall practice at IUP.

“And I wasn’t missing practice,” he said. Then came the line that peeled back the layers. “He was a great man… He had a little John Wayne and Clint Eastwood in him.”

Frank Cignetti Sr. amassed nearly 200 career wins across college football, boasting a remarkable 182–50–1 record at IUP from 1986 to 2005, which included 14 PSAC West titles, two Division II national championship game appearances, and no losing seasons over nearly two decades.

He beat cancer after being diagnosed in 1979. He eventually passed away on September 10, 2022, at age 84. “I was blessed to have a great dad!” Curt tweeted. “He inspired me and so many others.”

So when Curt talks about discipline and showing up no matter what, it traces back to the man who taught him what commitment really means.

