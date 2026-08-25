Curt Cignetti Makes Indiana’s Stance Clear as Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Face Eligibility Uncertainty

Curt Cignetti has made the next steps clear for two Indiana defensive players whose season status took a turn just days before the opener. The Hoosiers are set to start the 2026 campaign soon. Yet Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt now sit in a strange spot after a court move tied to NCAA rules.

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Defensive linemen Daley and Wyatt can still practice with the team. They cannot play in games at the moment. Both are from the high school Class of 2022. They came back to Indiana this summer ready for a fifth season. A fresh legal step on August 21 changed that status with the season opener only two weeks away.

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“Yeah, we are going to support them in their quest to be eligible to play,” he said in a press conference yesterday. “Lewis’ situation a little different because he could play in the games. So, like I said, we’ll just take it day by day in terms of their reps.”

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 19: Head Coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers raises the trophy after the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Miami Hurricanes College Football Playoff National Championship Game Presented by AT&T on January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260119551985

Coach Curt Cignetti addressed the matter head-on during his latest press availability. The coach also noted that Wyatt and Daley remain full participants in practice even though games are off-limits for the time being. He pointed to their 2025 seasons. Wyatt started fewer than half the games last year before an injury.

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Daley played in 13 games before he got injured as well. Both had pro potential. The injuries kept them out of NFL camps. Cignetti added that Indiana would not need any roster cuts if the pair later gains clearance.

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Indiana is ready to wait because both players already delivered during the 2025 national championship run. Cignetti had called their return “creating opportunities” when they first rejoined camp. He also said the staff was not rushing either one through recovery.

The main cause of the problem goes back to a June 2026 NCAA rule change. The new five-for-five model allows athletes five years of eligibility inside a five-year window. It did not protect some 2022 high school recruits who had already used up their prior four seasons.

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A July 31 preliminary injunction in the Wisne v. NCAA case initially opened the door for those athletes. The NCAA appealed. On August 21, a 10th Circuit panel stayed that injunction. That put Daley and Wyatt back on the ineligible list for games. Their cases are not closed yet.

The program’s day-by-day approach leaves room for the next legal steps.

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What could come next for Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt

Daley is a defensive lineman from Winchester, Virginia. He played at Kent State from 2022 to 2024 before moving to Indiana. In 2025, he played 13 games with six starts. He put up about 38 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.

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That earned him second-team All-America honors from CBS Sports and On3, plus honorable mention All-Big Ten. A knee injury after the Big Ten title win ruled him out of the College Football Playoff.

Kellan Wyatt is also a defensive lineman from Glen Burnie, Maryland. He played from 2022 to 2024 at Maryland before transferring. In 2025, he appeared in seven games before a season-ending knee injury against Michigan State. He completed his year with 27 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

The August 21 stay does not end all legal chances for these players. The federal appeal could still restore the injunction later. They could also seek their own emergency relief in state court.

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Indiana already has a working example from last year. Safety Louis Moore faced an NCAA eligibility fight in 2025 over junior-college seasons. He filed in Texas under the Texas Antitrust Act. A temporary restraining order and later injunction let him play the rest of the season. He started games and helped the title run.

The team still has to plan as if Daley and Wyatt stay out of the September 5 opener against North Texas. Early games also include Howard on September 12, Western Kentucky on September 19, and Northwestern on September 25.

Depth on the defensive line is already in place through the portal and returns. Options include Tobi Osunsanmi, Chiddi Obiazor, Josh Burnham, and Daniel Ndukwe.

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Cignetti has said that players who show they can play winning football will get the chances. The defense does not depend on any single return.

The Hoosiers will keep getting ready for the season while giving Daley and Wyatt every chance to keep fighting for the right to play.