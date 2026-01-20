Curt Cignetti Makes NIL Stance Clear After Mark Cuban’s Undisclosed Donation to Indiana

Curt Cignetti led Indiana to its maiden national championship victory, not with NIL cash but with coaching grit. The Hoosiers’ 2025 squad featured no five-star recruits and only a handful of four-stars. With the win over the Miami Hurricanes at the Hard Rock Stadium, Cignetti proved that this championship wasn’t bought.

“I want to say our NIL is nowhere near what people think it is. So you can throw that out,” said Cignetti in the post-game conference.

While Ross Dellenger shared that statement of Cignetti, his words underline a simple truth: this Indiana squad was built on development, trust, and belief in the right players, not recruiting rankings. With 23 commits, Indiana’s 2025 class carried an average NIL value of about $23K, a fraction of what their national title opponent, Miami, invested.

The Hurricanes signed 21 commits with an average NIL value of nearly $150K. The contrast is striking. And it says everything about Curt Cignetti, a coach who finds raw talent, sharpens it, and turns it into stars.

Just look at Fernando Mendoza. The former Cal transfer was a two-star recruit out of high school, overlooked by the rankings but not by Curt Cignetti. His evaluation is different. He doesn’t chase stars; he trusts production over potential. That mindset paid off when it mattered the most on Monday night.

Mendoza delivered, Indiana beat Miami 27–21, and the Hoosiers claimed the national title.

Even beyond Mendoza, this roster is stacked with substance. Roman Hemby powers the backfield, while Elijah Sarratt stretches defenses. Then there’s Davion Chandler, who brings juice on the edges. These proven pieces are setting the tone in Bloomington.

Now, in a sport ruled by NIL headlines and portal chaos, Curt Cignetti built this the old way, and Indiana’s rise with this roster proves his process works.

But here’s the twist. IU alum Mark Cuban quietly made an undisclosed donation to Indiana during the Hoosiers’ undefeated CFP run. Cuban made it clear the money wasn’t about headlines or control; he left every decision on how it’s used to AD Scott Dolson.

“Let’s just say they are happier this year than last year,” said Cuban to FOS.

While money can help provide players with the resources they need, Indiana’s national title in Curt Cignetti’s second season stands as a massive achievement for the head coach.

In fact, what Cignetti has pulled off at Indiana is nothing short of eye-opening. In his first season, he went 10–0. Just a year earlier, the program was buried under a 9–27 record across three seasons, including a brutal 3–24 mark in B1G play.

But Cignetti has never flinched at long odds, as he rebuilt James Madison, and he revived Elon. And when he arrived in Bloomington in late 2023, he brought the same belief. Now, his team delivered the ultimate win, and his journey speaks volumes.

Curt Cignetti finished this season strong

Curt Cignetti didn’t come to Indiana to rebuild slowly, and in just his second season, he delivered in a big way.

On Monday night, the blunt, old-school coach guided Indiana to a win over Miami in the CFP National Championship, sealing a perfect 16–0 season and the first national title in school history.

With portal moves and smart NIL use, he became the first coach since Gene Chizik in 2010 to win a national title in his first two seasons with a program. From Division II IUP to the sport’s summit, the climb was steep and personal.

“If you keep your nose down in life and keep working, anything is possible,” said Cignetti.

The skeptics heard the message years ago: “I win. Google me.”

With the game tight in the fourth quarter, Cignetti rolled the dice twice, the second ending with a bruising Fernando Mendoza QB draw for the title-sealing touchdown.

“We rolled the dice,” said Cignetti. “He (Mendoza) broke a tackle or two and got into the end zone.”

When the clock hit zero and confetti fell, the stoic coach finally let it out.