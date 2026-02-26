Curt Cignetti Makes Shock Admission About DC Bryant Haines’ Heroic Return to IU

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 19: Head Coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers walks the sidelines during the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Miami Hurricanes College Football Playoff National Championship Game Presented by AT&T on January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260119012

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 19: Head Coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers walks the sidelines during the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Miami Hurricanes College Football Playoff National Championship Game Presented by AT&T on January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260119012

Indiana’s biggest win this offseason was retaining DC Bryant Haines, despite him being the hottest coaching candidate. His return to Bloomington not only ensured continuity in staff but also boosted his paycheck. Indiana’s HC Curt Cignetti opened up on how he got his defensive coordinator back for another year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I appreciate that Bryant recognizes that he’s got a really good situation here,” Cignetti said in a February 24 interview with ESPN. “He’s the head coach of the defense, and I try to create an office environment where these guys can get their work done and get out of here when they’re done. He’s a football guy. He doesn’t really have a burning desire to be a head football coach right now. He likes being the defensive coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re coming off a national championship run, and we’ve been really successful since he’s been the coordinator. So where else would you go collegiately? Is the NFL a dream one day? It could be. I got him another year. Fired up about that. He’s working hard.”

The Indiana defensive coordinator has been by Cignetti’s side since 2014, when he joined IUP as a defensive line coach on a $6,000 stipend. He was given the responsibility of coaching the linebackers at Elon. The promotion to a co-defensive coordinator role happened when the two moved to James Madison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haines’s impact was undeniable during Indiana’s 16-0 season, as he orchestrated a defense that ranked among the nation’s elite. The Hoosiers’ defense was a nightmare for opposing offenses, allowing the fewest first downs in the country (165) and the second-fewest points per game (10.85). Their aggressive front seven lived in the backfield, ranking first in tackles for loss (129) and second in sacks (46), a performance that earned Haines a nomination for the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the Hoosiers having one of the best defensive units, Cignetti believes that Haines still has unfinished business. The head coach pointed out that they’re looking to improve at correcting missed assignments this past season. He made it clear how crucial continuation is and the importance of staying loyal to the program that gave them success.

“Just day in and day out doing things a little better,” Cignetti added. “Eliminate some of those missed assignments because usually when it breaks down, it’s because some guy did the wrong thing. Because you get better or you get worse; you never stay the same. It all starts with the coaches. But it’s all process-oriented… Keep staying true to the things that gave you a chance to be successful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryant Haines’ return got him a massive pay raise

Given the high demand for Bryant Haines at other schools and his value as an asset to the Hoosiers’ defense, Indiana offered him a massive pay raise. According to the latest contract, Haines will receive more than $3 million per year. This makes him one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in college football.

This is almost $1 million more than his previous contract. Haines reportedly earned $2.1 million for the 2025 season, based on the contract signed when arriving in Bloomington, along with Cignetti from JMU. More than the hefty paycheck, Hayness recognized that he’s in the sweetest position.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of these days I might explore that option (of being a head coach),” Haines said earlier this month on The Zone. “I love defense. I love Xs and Os. I love the board. I love film. When you put that head coach set on, things change, and I don’t want to get pulled away from what I’m passionate about.”

With Haines and Cignetti working to improve the team, which has already led to a perfect 16-0 season, curiosity grows about what Indiana will get next season.