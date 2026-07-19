Curt Cignetti Makes Stance on $13.2M Indiana Future Clear After Rejecting NFL Offers: “The Grass Isn’t Always Greener”

Curt Cignetti was relatively unknown in the football world when Indiana hired him from JMU. At the time, the program gave him a modest six-year $27 million contract. But instantly, he changed Indiana’s fortunes with an 11-win season in 2024; the rest is history. Cignetti became the most sought-after name in the coaching world almost overnight. Yet, he decided to stay, and his reasons were clear.

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“Maybe I’m a little old school. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side,” Curt Cignetti told Pat McAfee about staying at IU ‘forever’ on the latter’s show on July 18. “I really appreciate and respect the people that I report to, and like them. I like the people in Bloomington. I think we have everything you need to be successful. My wife loves it here, which is important. And this is sort of my creation at the end of the day. Even though it’s not all about me at all.”

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Curt Cignetti became the hottest commodity on the market after his unexpected 2025 national title win. Several programs, including Penn State and Michigan, looked for his services. Speculation swirled that Cignetti might go to the Las Vegas Raiders after Pete Carroll’s firing. Several reports seriously explored that possibility, especially since his QB, Fernando Mendoza, was also poised to land there.

The New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns also had head coaching vacancies. Curt Cignetti was linked with those roles. Many would have gone along with the speculation and let it simmer. However, Curt Cignetti openly called himself not an “NFL guy” and said he had decided to be a “college football guy” long ago. That probably explains why he declined to coach for the Green Bay Packers in 2000 and instead chose NC State. Recognizing his commitment, IU moved fast to lock him in.

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After IU’s national title win, the program quickly arranged for a contract extension. Cignetti’s new deal reportedly included a $13.2 million per year salary through the 2033 season. The extension immediately made him one of the top-5 highest-paid head coaches in the nation. This was the third time the Bloomington program revised Cignetti’s contract, which also included a $15 million buyout. By all means, now, Cignetti is happy coaching IU.

“I get too much credit, and if we stumble, I’ll get too much blame. But I’ll take the blame. Why go somewhere else?” Cignetti said.

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Cignetti has everything he needs at Indiana to make history and win multiple national titles. Donors like Mark Cuban have pledged aggressive NIL funding, and his staff salary pool is already among the top-10 nationally. Recruiting has been top-notch under him, and Cignetti is also getting top players like Josh Hoover from the portal.

Most importantly, Cignetti is the hero of Bloomington, and he feels at home there. Visit Bloomington even credited the IU head coach for his ambassadorship and for creating a significant interest in the city. That unwavering love is why Cignetti feels comfortable in his job at IU. It’s like how he described it: “This is home right here, baby. This is where it ends for me.”