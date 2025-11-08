Curt Cignetti Nearly Breaks Down in Tears Reflecting on Fernando Mendoza’s Game-Changing Act

The Indiana vs Penn State game had everything that a college football fan would hope for. Before the game, everyone had the notion of another easy Indiana win against the struggling Nittany Lions, but the 24-20 Penn State win with just 40 seconds left on the clock told a different story. However, the last few seconds were what actually defined the result. Indiana took home a 27-24 win, but Curt Cignetti’s post-game emotions showed how hard-fought it really was.

It was the last act of Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza to WR Omar Cooper Jr that literally pushed the 2nd 10-win season in Indiana’s history. “The composure from your quarterback to find over Cooper there for that game-winning touchdown, take me through it,” the reporter posed this in front of Cignetti. “Refused to lose,” Cignetti said with teary eyes. “Great play in the end zone. Didn’t draw it up in the dirt. But I mean, we saw what they were doing, and it’s great throwing catch. And you know what?” Cignetti continues, “This was an unbelievable win. I’ve seen a lot of stuff in my days. I’ve never seen anything quite like this.”

This one’s definitely for the history books. Down 24-20 in the closing minutes at Beaver Stadium, the dream of an undefeated season was slipping through Indiana’s fingers. Fernando Mendoza jogged onto the field knowing he needed to go 80 yards to keep history alive. Mendoza didn’t flinch. On the first few plays, he hit quick outs and slants, finding rhythm with Charlie Becker, the sophomore who had stepped up big in Elijah Sarratt’s absence. Just over a minute left, the Hoosiers hit the red zone. Then, on third down with the season on the line, he rolled right under pressure.

Two defenders closed in, and it looked like the play was dead. But as he faded toward the sideline, Mendoza spotted Omar Cooper Jr. flashing toward the back corner of the end zone. Off-balance, he fired. And Cooper, on the other side, cradled it, dragging his foot inbounds for the go-ahead score with 36 seconds remaining. This was very much required after Penn State’s surprising lead using its lethal ground game. Penn State got rolling with a 10-play, 56-yard drive for a field goal, then followed it up with a quick five-play, 85-yard touchdown march. All thanks to Singleton for breaking loose for a 59-yard run that set them up at Indiana’s 3.

The Hoosiers had a shot to stop the bleeding, but that’s when Penn State’s King Mack picked off Mendoza, giving the Nittany Lions the ball at the 44. Seven plays later, Singleton finished the job with a 19-yard catch-and-run to put Penn State up 24–20. After that lead, things started to look really bad for the Hoosiers. Because imagine losing to the very team that was struggling with a 3-5 record and an injured veteran QB. However, the Nittany Lions put up a tough fight, which came as a surprise. Even at the end, Penn State QB Ethan Grunkemeyer tried for a last throw that felt short.

Mendoza, on the other hand, just needed those precious 75 seconds to carve out his magic. The QB ended the night with 19 out of 30 passes with 218 yards and one interception.

Fernando Mendoza’s bright future after last-moment drive

Despite all the struggles, Fernando Mendoza finished with a modest stat line, including an interception and multiple sacks. What really stands out is that he delivered when it mattered most. Analysts like Booger McFarland called it “the first true Heisman moment of the year,” and this kind of late-game heroics on the road in a tough environment like Happy Valley is exactly what separates Heisman frontrunners.

Before the game, Mendoza led the Big Ten with 25 touchdown passes and was known for his impressive 72.3% completion rate, making him a statistical favorite for the award. Mendoza was already on the radar with +250 odds, trailing only Ohio State’s Julian Sayin. But after leading a clutch final-minute touchdown drive, his odds improved to +220. It sincerely tightened the race among Mendoza, Sayin, and Alabama’s Ty Simpson for college football’s biggest individual prize.

The Cal transfer has been nothing short of a revelation this season. That clutch moment boosted his Heisman resume in a big way, showing he can deliver under pressure on national stages. Beyond college, NFL scouts have taken notice, too. In a recent ESPN poll of 25 NFL scouts and executives, Mendoza jumped to the top as the favorite to be the first quarterback selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.