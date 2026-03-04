Curt Cignetti On High Alert as ACC Program Tries to Steal 4-Star IU Commit

The ink has barely dried on JaHyde Brown’s commitment to Indiana, but Curt Cignetti is already playing defense against a rival ACC power. The Hoosiers landed the 4-star wide receiver in January. However, there is still some movement left in his recruitment.

The threat from Louisville became more tangible this week when sports reporter Jeff Lightsy Jr. highlighted a recent visit by Brown to the Cardinals’ campus, accompanied by a key member of their staff, Vince Marrow. A poaching attempt from the Cardinals feels strong because Brown’s connection to the state runs deep.

Brown is a Louisville native, and his football journey started at the Christian Academy of Louisville. To cap it off, the Cardinals made a cut in his top 10 during his recruitment, and even the 4-star WR visited the campus several times.

Now, the old impression may be paying off because the Cardinals got another chance to convince the 2027 WR with his recent trip. But that doesn’t mean his commitment to Indiana is wavering, or his recruitment is wide open. In fact, Curt Cignetti’s program has enough selling points for the nation’s No. 37 receiver per Rivals.

“I mean, honestly, it was just the coaching staff,” said Brown during his commitment to the Hoosiers. “And I’ve been up there a couple times, and I just really like how the campus made me feel, how the game made me feel. I just feel like Coach Cig is all gas, no brakes. I feel like some coaches tend to take their foot off the gas, but Coach Cig, he’s 110 percent every day, all day.”

Despite that, with the recent circling of powerhouses, Curt Cignetti could face a tough battle to retain this WR talent. It’s no wonder Louisville is pushing hard; as a junior, Brown put up a staggering 1,556 receiving yards while leading his team to a state title and a perfect 15-0 record. However, his pledge for IU still stands strong.

“I like what he’s (Cignetti) doing with the program. He came to a school that was not really that good, and then he just turned a whole program around within just two years. I would just like to be a part of that and continue building the IU program,” added the 2027 WR. “I like watching the offense. I feel like I really see myself in the offense. And, you know, all their receivers are versatile.”

Under Curt Cignetti’s leadership, in just his second season with the Hoosiers, the program achieved its first-ever national title in 2025. That stands out to Brown, but what’s more intriguing to the WR is their offense with WRs like Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. last season.

And Brown isn’t the only high-profile commit Cignetti is fighting to keep, as another defensive standout is also drawing heavy interest from rival programs.

Curt Cignetti’s woes continue to grow in recruiting momentum

Curt Cignetti’s DB commit now draws interest from several powerhouses. Securing a pledge from Cincinnati DB Monsanto Torber was a recruiting win for the Hoosiers. But now that scenario is changing, because OSU is monitoring closely, while Auburn extended an offer shortly after his breakout camp showing at regional combines and 7-on-7 circuits.

“Indiana was in on him early… but Torber says he’s locked in with Indiana, and he is going to be visiting the defending national champs this weekend,” said Rivals analyst Derek Josephs.

That raises concerns, but if Cignetti can fend off these programs, the talented defensive back will stay put. At the Rivals’ camp, Torber blazed a 4.38 to win the fastest-man title after clocking a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash, and it gained praise from the analyst.

“The Rivals MVP from the event was Monsanto Torber,” said Josephs. “Absolutely locked down in coverage, elite change of direction ability, terrific instincts, and he makes plays on the football when it’s in his vicinity.”

Now, Curt Cignetti has to develop a strong strategic approach to keep his 2027 class talent intact.