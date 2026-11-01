Curt Cignetti Opens Up on Benching Josh Hoover After Recent Struggles Put Indiana at Risk

Indiana found a way to keep its winning run alive against Minnesota, but Josh Hoover completed fewer than half his passes before a hard hit forced a halftime decision. What followed was a change at quarterback that helped the Hoosiers turn things around and eventually secure a hard-fought overtime win.

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Hoover started the game but didn’t return after the break, with head coach Curt Cignetti turning to his backup, Grant Wilson, instead. Indiana eventually came away with a 23-16 win, but the decision to bench its starting quarterback quickly became the main talking point.

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“Grant’s got some real qualities, and I have total confidence in him. He started at ODU. I saw him up close and personal my last year at JMU, and he’s a great team guy. The kids on the team love him. He’s a big, tall, strong guy with a strong arm. He can push the ball down the field, and he can run. I have a lot of confidence in him. Josh obviously took that hit, so I can’t remember the exact moment I made my mind up, but Grant did a nice job,” Curt Cignetti said at the press conference after the game.

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The quarterback change came after two difficult outings for Hoover. Against Ohio State, he completed 20 of 40 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown, but Indiana came up short in a 19-15 loss. Things didn’t get much easier the following week against Michigan. Hoover finished with 8 completions on 18 attempts for 81 yards and threw his first interception of the season, although the Hoosiers managed to come away with an overtime victory.

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Against Minnesota, Hoover again struggled to get things going. He had completed fewer than half of his passes before taking a hard hit late in the first half. With Indiana trailing 10-7 at the break, Cignetti decided it was time to give Wilson a chance.

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Wilson responded with 9 completions on 17 attempts for 156 yards and a touchdown. He also picked up 26 yards on the ground, giving Indiana another way to move the ball. His biggest moment came in overtime, when he connected with Charlie Becker for a touchdown on the first play to put the Hoosiers in front.

Indiana still had plenty of work to do before getting to overtime. With just 24 seconds left in regulation, Minnesota kicker Luke Drzewiecki made a 60-yard field goal to give the Golden Gophers a 16-13 lead. The Hoosiers needed a quick response, and Wilson came through with a 33-yard pass to Becker that moved them into field-goal range.

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With the clock running out, Paddy McAteer stepped up and made a 60-yard field goal of his own to tie the game at 16-16. That sent the contest into overtime, where Wilson wasted little time making another big play. He found Becker for the touchdown, giving Indiana the lead before its defense stopped Minnesota on fourth down to seal the 23-16 win.

Cignetti also spoke about the team’s ability to stay in the game despite a few costly mistakes. Indiana had struggled with missed opportunities, a blocked field goal, and issues with its kicking operation. However, the defense continued to give the offense a chance to get back into the contest.

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The win moved Indiana to 8-1 on the season, while Minnesota fell to 5-3 after coming close to pulling off an upset. The Hoosiers now have an open week before their next game against USC, giving Cignetti and his staff some time to look at what needs to change on offense.

Hoover’s recent struggles and the decision to replace him against Minnesota have naturally brought more attention to Indiana’s quarterback situation. Wilson made the most of his opportunity, particularly with his performance in the closing moments of the game. At the same time, Cignetti hasn’t indicated that one game has settled the question of who will lead the offense moving forward.

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At 8-1, the Hoosiers cannot afford offensive inconsistency heading into their matchup against USC, and this benching signals Cignetti’s urgency to stabilize the position. Indiana managed to get the win when it mattered, but the quarterback situation remains a crucial storyline to watch during the open week.