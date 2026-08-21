Curt Cignetti Opens Up on Why Indiana Didn’t Retain Fernando Mendoza’s QB Brother

When Alberto Mendoza moved to Georgia Tech, he was searching for a genuine opportunity to compete for a starting role rather than spend another season as an Indiana Hoosiers backup. The transfer also gave him a crucial chance to establish his own identity on the national stage. While the Hoosiers initially appeared satisfied with their offseason roster movement, head coach Curt Cignetti recently admitted that losing the talented backup was not part of their ideal plan.

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During an appearance on the Andy and Ari podcast with On3, Cignetti revealed that the Hoosiers had actively tried to retain Alberto before he transferred.

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“We retained everybody we wanted to retain; we didn’t lose anybody we didn’t want to lose,” Cignetti said during the episode. “Well, Alberto, we tried.”

That attempt ultimately failed after the Hoosiers altered their quarterback room with a prominent transfer addition.

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Indiana’s addition of TCU Horned Frogs transfer Josh Hoover entirely changed the picture for the returning backup. With Hoover expected to take over as the starter, Mendoza faced another frustrating season holding a clipboard, making Georgia Tech’s opportunity to compete for the top spot much more appealing. The decision also allowed the young quarterback to step out of his older brother’s massive collegiate shadow.

Alberto had spent the 2025 season playing directly behind his older brother, Fernando Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy, became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and led Indiana to a perfect 16-0 record and its first National Championship. Alberto appeared in nine games during that historic campaign, completing 18 of 24 passes for 286 yards while providing valuable depth. Despite his brother’s overwhelming success, Alberto had already established his own impressive resume before arriving in Bloomington.

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Before arriving at Indiana, Alberto had established himself as a standout at Columbus High School in Miami, throwing for 4,596 yards and 57 touchdowns, with a 72% completion rate across his junior and senior seasons.

“I mean, he’s Fernando Mendoza, I’m Alberto Mendoza; we’re two different people,” Alberto Mendoza said during a press conference on April 15, according to an X post of Ossacin’s Ducktail. “So I wasn’t recruited here because of Fernando; I was recruited here because of me. I’m excited to show what I can do; that’s the biggest reason why I’m at Georgia Tech now, to be able to get on the field and show what I can do this fall, and I’m really excited.”

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Now, Alberto Mendoza takes the next step in Atlanta with Georgia Tech, where he will have an opportunity to compete for the starting role in 2026. The early reviews from the Yellow Jackets have been encouraging, with the coaching staff already pointing to his football intelligence, leadership, and understanding of the game as qualities that could help him make an immediate impact.

Alberto Mendoza Receives Strong Endorsements From Georgia Tech Staff Ahead of 2026

Despite having only 25 career collegiate pass attempts, he is expected to take over as the Yellow Jackets’ quarterback in 2026, with head coach Brent Key and his staff praising his calm leadership and strong work ethic.

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“He’s smart, cerebral,” Georgia Tech’s head coach Brent Key said, according to Maggie Doster of SB Nation. “Sees the whole field, can get us in and out of good plays, bad plays. He’s accurate, has a good release. Mom and Dad are great people.”

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Mendoza’s move to Georgia Tech opened a path to the starting job following Haynes King’s departure and Aaron Philo’s exit. The Yellow Jackets’ running back Malachi Hosley has also been impressed by Mendoza’s approach, highlighting his football IQ, decision-making, and leadership.

“There were a lot of unknowns when he got here, right?” Georgia Tech’s assistant head coach Chris Weinke said. “And so you never know. But I do know this, that he’s a high-level thinker. He can process information, and that’s what we’re looking for, especially in this offense with a lot of the adjustments we’re gonna have to make at the line of scrimmage with the quarterback.”

The 2026 regular season will be his first true opportunity to prove his caliber as a starting collegiate quarterback. He will make his highly anticipated debut when Georgia Tech opens its campaign against the Colorado Buffaloes at Bobby Dodd Stadium on September 3, 2026.