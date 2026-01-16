Curt Cignetti Receives 6.6M Indiana Announcement Before National Championship Game

No one wants to miss Indiana’s first-ever national championship appearance. The Hoosiers have been so dominant this season that even fans in their 70s and 80s are showing up at stadiums just to witness it in person. For years, no one truly believed Indiana could reach this level, let alone contend for it all. Now that they’re on the brink of history, the excitement is real. And the TV numbers are soaring right along with it.

Nielsen just dropped the TV numbers heading into the national title game, and Indiana has a slight edge. The Hoosiers are averaging 6.648 million viewers across the regular season and CFP semifinals, while Miami is close behind at 5.588 million.

The Hoosiers have already featured in two of the four most-watched College Football Playoff games so far. And the numbers tell the story. The Rose Bowl led the way, with Indiana cruising past Alabama in front of 23.9 million viewers across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. That game became the most-watched CFP matchup of the 12-team era, and the fourth-most-watched Rose Bowl ever.

Then came the Big Ten Championship. In that game, Indiana took down Ohio State in a thriller that pulled in an average of 18.3 million viewers. It wasn’t just the most-watched Big Ten title game of all time. It legit beat the SEC Championship to become the top-rated game of conference championship weekend. There’s a simple reason behind all of this. Indiana turned into college football’s ultimate Cinderella story under Curt Cignetti after back-to-back rough seasons.

Their run through the expanded 12-team CFP was extraordinary. It was combined with star power, like Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza. That in turn gave fans a storyline they couldn’t look away from. Add in Indiana University’s massive alumni base. Many of these people have waited decades for a moment like this, and it’s easy to see why the ratings exploded. And while Miami trails behind with an average viewership of 5.588 million, the Hurricanes are still pulling strong numbers of their own.

Eyes on Miami as they break their 25-year Natty drought

Miami has also pulled its own weight on the ratings side. The Hurricanes’ Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State averaged 19.0 million viewers on New Year’s Eve. It made the second-most-watched game of this year’s College Football Playoff, trailing only the Rose Bowl.

That national interest didn’t start in the postseason. Miami’s Week 1 win over Notre Dame drew 10.8 million viewers and ended up being a massive moment for Mario Cristobal’s squad. That head-to-head win ultimately kept the Irish out of the CFP, with Miami grabbing the final spot in the field.

The Hurricanes’ return to the big stage has been a long time coming. With five national championships in their record, fans have waited nearly 25 years to see Miami back in the Natty conversation. That legacy still carries serious importance and draws attention well beyond South Florida. Miami consistently ranks among the top 10 most-watched programs in the country and leads the ACC in viewership.

Primetime games on ABC and ESPN only add to that hype, and the star power doesn’t hurt either. Freshman standout Malachi Toney and quarterback Carson Beck have delivered numerous highlight moments, keeping Miami at the forefront of the national spotlight.