Curt Cignetti Receives Huge Louis Moore Update After Indiana DB’s NCAA Win Announced

As it appears, Curt Cignetti just dodged a bullet. And it’s all about his safety, Louis Moore, and his NCAA eligibility woes. With the 2025 season knocking at his front porch, the defensive unit held its breath for what looked like a serious hit. But much to the roster’s delight, Moore has been granted some relief. A temporary relief for sure, but it is a small win.

So, what is Moore’s story? The 6’1″, 180-pound graduate of Poteet High School in Mesquite, Texas, landed at Navarro (JUCO), attending from 2019 to 2021. He redshirted his freshman year, and in 2020, due to COVID-19, players were allowed to play without it factoring into their eligibility. So, basically, he played for Navarro for just one season in 2021, and that’s the year of eligibility being contested. Moving on, he entered the Hoosiers’ roster, led by Tom Allen, spent two seasons, and left for Ole Miss upon Allen’s departure. And now he is back in Indiana, contesting his eligibility for the 2025 season.

Cignetti found some respite over his player’s NCAA eligibility. Moore has received a temporary order in his favor to continue one more year of eligibility. The timings of the hearing have been paramount. Why? Because the 2025 season is on the front porch, Moore is a significant player for the roster.

“This Court further finds that there is evidence that Moore will be harmed irreparably if he is not able to join the team for practice on Aug. 25, 2025, because Indiana will not be able to guarantee Moore’s place on the team’s roster for the 2025-26 season and therefore deprive Moore of the opportunity to play Division I college football,” Judge Tillery wrote in his decision. That being said, his eligibility is not yet permanent. The order will permit Moore to practice with the Hoosiers till August 27. Further hearings will ultimately decide his future, if he can play for the 2025 season.

One of Moore’s lawyers, Brian P. Lauten, spoke to ESPN regarding the case. “They’re like a broken record. They keep making the same argument but expecting a different outcome. The NCAA is on the wrong side of this issue. … It violates the Sherman Antitrust Act.” Meanwhile, the NCAA argues that it should be included in its ‘five-year to play four seasons philosophy.’

Although Moore’s initial waiver was denied, the latest verdict has proved both respite and hope. Going through the legal route, he received a glimmer of hope after Diego Pavia’s eligibility saga. His injunction order has been used as a reference for Moore’s case. “We are where we are because of Pavia and (Jett) Elad,” Judge Tillery stated.

The Vanderbilt QB followed legal remedies over his eligibility streak. After graduating from high school, he played two years at the JUCO level, followed by his stint at New Mexico State. The next season, before moving to Vanderbilt. Since he played two years at the JUCO level, his lawyers argued for one more year of eligibility. Was he granted it? Yes. Judge William Campbell granted an injunction in Pavia’s favor. But that does not mean that a final ruling has been made. What it means is that the NCAA cannot prevent Pavia from attending college football until the case is settled.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers are rooting for Moore and eagerly await the August 27 verdict.

Curt Cignetti stands firm with Louis Moore

The Hoosiers had been aware of Moore’s blocking prowess due to his time spent with Indiana for two seasons in 2022-23. During that period, Moore tallied 91 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 3 forced fumbles in a span of 24 games. His brief stint with the Rebels also spoke to his merit, with 36 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and one pass deflection over 11 games. Now, he is back at the Memorial Stadium, waiting for the final court verdict. He has been on the turf with the Hoosiers since the spring drills and is a participant in the fall camp as well.

“I think the issue with Louis, and a lot of other guys across the country right now, is the Vanderbilt quarterback (Diego Pavia) is still within his five-year clock, whereas there’s a group of guys at five and a half years,” Curt Cignetti said on Monday. “I do support Louis, but it’s a legal matter. That’s all I can say about it.”

It is essential for the Texas native to attend the practice reps on August 25, a necessity to be a part of the 2025-26 roster. If not, it might have cost him dearly, considering his potential one-year eligibility would have gone to waste. Yes, the eligibility factor is paramountly stressed, but financial losses, around $400k in NIL deals, are also another element of his lawsuit. And to Curt Cignetti’s delight, the court verdict has been in Moore’s favor. The Hoosiers will kick off their 2025 season against Old Dominion.