Curt Cignetti Receives Prestigious Honor Previously Bestowed on Nick Saban

Curt Cignetti just walked in his mentor Nick Saban’s footsteps. After leading Indiana to its first-ever playoff win, with a perfect 16-0 season, Cignetti proved his words, “Google me; I win.” However, now those wins are turning into prestigious honors, just like the one Saban received in 2016.

At the prestigious Maxwell Award Gala, a massive yearly event, Cignetti was honored alongside his quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, accepting the George Munger Award as the nation’s top coach, and the Maxwell Award going to the Heisman winner. The gala also bestows a Coach of the Year award to a college coach who shows great leadership and helps their team succeed. Curt Cignetti won the George Munger Award as the national coach of the year, which Nick Saban received a decade ago after leading Alabama to a 13-0 regular season.

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Winning the George Munger Award beautifully bridges Cignetti’s and Saban’s legacies. While Saban earned the honor in 2016, his Crimson Tide suffocated opponents during a flawless regular season. Cignetti mirrored that exact relentless execution in 2025, dominating the Big Ten rivals.

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Curt Cignetti’s foundation traces back to 2007, when he joined Nick Saban’s inaugural staff at Alabama as recruiting coordinator and receivers coach. By absorbing Nick Saban’s knowledge, his meticulous, no-nonsense process during those formative years, Cignetti acquired the exact championship blueprint needed to orchestrate Indiana’s historic and undefeated turnaround.

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Indiana went from a lost team to a championship-winning team, and that shows the kind of dominance Cignetti has as a coach. He made history by recording a 10-0 record in two straight seasons at different schools, first with James Madison in 2023, then with Indiana in 2024.

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His 2025 16-0 record tied the best record ever in college football history, set by Yale in 1894. They took down tough opponents, too, like No. 1-ranked Ohio State and other teams like Alabama and Miami in the finals. Coach of the Year honors are not just about winning with the team but also about bringing a possible change, and Cignetti did it. But the George Munger Award wasn’t the only honor Cignetti received this offseason.

Curt Cignetti’s another milestone

Curt Cignetti became No. 1 in the 2026 head coach rankings by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, who praised Cignetti’s historic success rate at Indiana in his analysis.

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“He transformed the losingest program in college football history into an 11-2 playoff team in Year 1 and a 16-0 national champion in Year 2—and his team beat a bunch of blue bloods along the way,” Feldman said. “It’s a stretch to think any other coach could’ve done what the 64-year-old Cignetti has done.”

Before Curt Cignetti became coach, Indiana had won only three Big Ten games in three years. Since he took over, the team has lost just one conference game in two seasons. His success quickly raised his ranking from No. 19 last year to No. 1 in 2026, passing Georgia’s Kirby Smart at No. 2, while Ohio State’s Ryan Day is No. 3. Now, with all the successful teams stepping up for another championship run, their schedule is right there to support Cignetti.

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Indiana will start at home against North Texas, and then play Howard, Western Kentucky, Northwestern, Rutgers, Nebraska, Ohio State, Michigan, Minnesota, USC, Washington, and Purdue, with a bye in Week 10. Thereafter, the Hoosiers will be in a brutal mid-season stretch featuring a championship rematch against Ohio State and a road trip to Michigan.

Indiana avoids tough nonconference teams, which may help early but could hurt later. But with all praise and honor after the championship season, it remains to be seen if Curt Cignetti can keep the momentum going.