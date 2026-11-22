Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti sidestepped naming a starting quarterback after Saturday’s 27-24 overtime loss to Washington, saying he had not thought that far ahead about next week’s game against Purdue. The hesitation comes right after Cignetti pulled starter Grant Wilson for Josh Hoover mid-game in Seattle, leaving Indiana’s offense unsettled with one regular-season game left.

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Making matters worse, a growing wave of injuries across both sides of the ball forced the No. 8 Hoosiers to rely on backups in crucial spots. After the second loss of the season, Cignetti pointed directly to how thin his roster had become.

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“Two things was: don’t let the quarterback scramble in the pocket and don’t let him throw it behind us. But I thought we came back and played better defensively, you know, second half. So the injuries did pile up. We went in down five or six, and then at one point, we had three O-linemen out if you count injuries. But we did muster a touchdown drive,” head coach Curt Cignetti said during his postgame Q&A.

Zuma January 09, 2025: Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti walks the sidelines during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_zma_c04_197 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Indiana’s quarterback situation has been changing over the past few weeks. Josh Hoover started the season as the team’s first choice after transferring from TCU, but an upper-body injury suffered against Ohio State on October 17 affected his play. His performances dipped in the following games, and the coaching staff eventually turned to Grant Wilson.

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Wilson stepped in during the Minnesota game and helped the Hoosiers secure a comeback win in overtime. He then started against USC, throwing for more than 300 yards in Indiana’s 27-13 victory. That performance gave him another opportunity to lead the offense against Washington.

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However, Cignetti did not stick with one quarterback throughout Saturday’s game. Wilson started against the Huskies before Hoover came in during the contest. When a reporter asked whether the switch was something he had planned in case Wilson struggled, Cignetti explained that he had expected his starter to play the entire game.

“No. I went in fully hoping and believing Grant would, you know, do well and make it through the whole game. We just got a little shaky there, something I sensed, and Josh came and made a few plays. But, you know, too many missed opportunities again,” Cignetti said.

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Wilson completed eight of 16 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Hoover finished with seven completions on 13 attempts for 121 yards and a touchdown. Both had their moments, but Indiana could not find enough offense to get past Washington.

The bigger question now is who will start against Purdue. When asked whether Hoover would get the job next week, Cignetti gave no clear answer.

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“I wouldn’t—I haven’t thought that far ahead,” he said.

His response leaves the competition open heading into Indiana’s final regular-season game. This was also the third straight week Cignetti held back from naming his guy. Even after Wilson threw for over 300 yards against USC, Cignetti declined to publicly lock him in as the starter before the Washington trip, choosing to keep the door open rather than commit to one passer.

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Cignetti had also made his approach clear earlier in the week, explaining that the decision to change quarterbacks was about what gave the team its best chance to perform.

“I think Josh has handled it like a veteran and he knows he’s gotta be ready because he’s a valuable guy,” Cignetti said. “But look, it’s a production-oriented business, and these guys get paid. So, feelings—it ain’t about feelings. It’s about the team being the best they can be.”

The quarterback question is not the only issue Cignetti has to address. Indiana has also lost important players along the offensive line, making it harder to keep the lineup settled.

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Right guard Joe Brunner suffered a non-contact ACL injury during practice late last week. Starting center Bray Lynch then left the Washington game in the first half after being rolled up from behind.

Those setbacks left the Hoosiers short of options up front, with Cignetti noting that the team had as many as three offensive linemen out at one point.

Wide receiver Nick Marsh also suffered an injury in the final minutes of the overtime loss. His situation adds another concern for an offense that needs its key playmakers available during the final stretch of the season.

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The damage goes well beyond the offense. Indiana entered Saturday already missing starting linebacker Rolijah Hardy, cornerback A.J. Harris, running back Turbo Richard, and long snapper Drew Clausen. Right tackle Adedamola Ajani also went down briefly against the Huskies, leaving Cignetti with Austin Leibfried at center and backups Baylor Wilkin and Sam Simpson in major roles.

Indiana still has a chance to stay in the College Football Playoff picture, but the loss to Washington makes its final game even more important. The defending national champions will face Purdue next week, and a win would give them a chance to finish the regular season on a positive note.

For Cignetti, there are several decisions to make before that matchup, but the quarterback situation will remain one of the biggest. Wilson has had an opportunity to lead the offense, while Hoover is still part of the picture despite his recent struggles and injury concerns.

Cignetti has not named a starter, and he is not rushing to make that decision. With the injuries continuing to affect Indiana’s lineup, the Hoosiers will need to get their key players ready and find a way to finish the season strong.