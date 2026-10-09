Curt Cignetti Reveals Major Plan to Neutralize Matt Rhule’s Biggest Advantage That Could End Their Winning Streak

Indiana heads to Lincoln with a clean record, but Nebraska presents a completely different beast on both sides of the ball. Matt Rhule has built a physical, aggressive unit that feeds off raw power and momentum. Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti knows this road test at Memorial Stadium could threaten their unbeaten run, making strategic adjustments non-negotiable.

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Memorial Stadium has built a reputation as one of college football’s toughest road games, with more than 80,000 fans filling the stands on game days. For Indiana, that means preparing to run its offense in a stadium where crowd noise can make it harder to hear play calls and communicate at the line of scrimmage. During his appearance on the Kirkwood & Dunn podcast on October 9, Cignetti admitted the challenge his team could face and had already practised with crowd noise in the background.

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“Yeah, we did, and it was pretty loud,” Cignetti said, according to the Kirkwood & Dunn podcast’s X post. “We sure did. Well, you know, you’ve got to make that decision. But if the kids can’t hear on a normal cadence, then you’ve got to go silent count.”

“So that’s something, obviously, the first time we ever had to it, we had a bad experience our first year here at Ohio State. And then in the offseason, we did a little bit more study on it and used it quite a bit last year on the road. And then this spring we practiced it, practiced it in fall camp, and the last two weeks we practiced it.”

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For the Hoosiers, this is a true road game and a tougher one than Rutgers. The Hoosiers fans filled more than half the building at SHI Stadium last week. Memorial Stadium holds 85,000 and has sold out 413 games in a row. Nebraska hasn’t hosted a defending national champion in 20 years, so Cignetti is expecting the place to be loud from the opening kick.

For an Indiana offense built on precision and low error rates, extreme stadium noise presents a direct threat to their entire system. Crowd volume forces late adjustments at the line, which can trigger false starts or missed blocking assignments against a fast-closing front seven. If the Hoosiers lose their vocal rhythm, their ability to execute quick-rhythm passing plays drops significantly.

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Indiana has been disciplined on offense this season, committing zero penalties against Rutgers and turning the ball over just once all year. Josh Hoover has also yet to throw an interception, giving the Hoosiers another reason to protect their clean start as they prepare for Nebraska’s hostile home environment.

The Cornhuskers are the kind of team that exploits such mistakes. The Huskers are 5-0 and 2-0 in the Big Ten, with road wins at Michigan State (31-13) and a 48-23 win over Maryland at home. They average 43.6 points a game and have the Big Ten lead with 16 sacks. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has 13 touchdown passes and two interceptions, and his ability to turn a collapsed pocket into a big gain is something Cignetti warns his team about.

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“And then you make a decision going into the game, how you’re going to start the game, and if you decide you’re going to start on normal cadence and it gets to the point where you can’t hear, well, now the offensive coordinator’s got the helmet,” Cignetti said. “He can communicate with the quarterback while he’s out on the field. They’ve got the helmet technology.”

“And if we sense there’s a problem, you know, maybe a guy jumps offside, says it couldn’t hear, then he can just tell Josh, ‘Hey, we’re going on silent now.’ And then we’ve got a couple silent cadences that we can use.”

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Neutralizing Matt Rhule’s program takes more than just keeping quiet on silent snaps. Rhule’s defense thrives on physical, downhill play and bringing heavy pressure up the middle to disrupt the quarterback’s rhythm. Cignetti’s plan centers on using quick, high-percentage throws to get the ball out early and establishing a disciplined run game to force Nebraska’s front line to move sideways instead of attacking straight ahead.

Cignetti outlined a strategy to start on normal cadence and switch the moment a flag or a missed snap count shows a problem. However, the crowd won’t be Indiana’s only concern in Lincoln. The Hoosiers have been less sharp on defense, particularly against mobile quarterbacks.

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Northwestern’s Aidan Chiles repeatedly escaped the pocket in Indiana’s 29-23 win. With A.J. Harris expected to return for the Nebraska game, Indiana’s secondary is expected to lean on young corners. Though the defense had just three takeaways through five games, Cignetti is confident with the present defense.

The Cornhuskers have their own problems as they lead the Big Ten in penalties, with 16 flags against Maryland. The program hasn’t beaten a ranked team since 2016, and they are unranked at 5-0 against a schedule that ranks 126th by ESPN’s FPI.

Now, Indiana is the current 7.5-point favorite. If the volume of the stadium gets louder than anticipated, the headset plan could decide whether the streak survives a road trip against a team that could have a shot against the Hoosiers.