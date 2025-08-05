Curt Cignetti Reveals New Fall Camp Details as Indiana Makes Major Shake-Up for Fernando Mendoza

Indiana Hoosiers’ 2025 fall camp got off to a real grind-and-grow kind of start. And Coach Curt Cignetti is habituated at keeping things fresh but focused after their fourth practice. Veterans like Carter Smith are seen as key leaders who set the tone, with Cignetti glowing about his development and character. Same with guys like Tyrique Tucker and Mikail Kamara, who bring experience and fire to the team. The rookie class is being inundated with a lot of information as IU installs new schemes. So it’s been a bit overwhelming for the young players, both mentally and physically. Cignetti also touched on how the offense is evolving.

He says that it’s tough to quantify how much they change year-to-year, but it always revolves around the quarterback’s strengths. So whatever the QB can do best, that’s what the offense highlights. But who is it? After leading Indiana to an 11-2 breakthrough season in 2024 with Kurtis Rourke, Cignetti is now handing the reins over to a new guy, Fernando Mendoza. He is a transfer from Cal with some serious credentials. Now, in a recent media press conference, Curt Cignetti shook things up around the Hoosiers’ starting QB.

“There’s new stuff,” Cignetti said. “You want to stay on the cutting edge, see what other people are doing well. What you can do better, and then you got to build around your quarterback. Every quarterback’s different. You’ve got to highlight his strengths and then put your playmakers in position to make plays. So it may not look different to the average fan up in the stands. But normally, year to year it’s hard to put the percentage depending [on] where your quarterback’s a pocket guy.” They strive to stay on the cutting edge, borrowing good ideas from others while constantly fine-tuning what they do best. Take 2024’s season, for example. Indiana’s offense soared behind quarterback Kurtis Rourke, a classic pocket passer who knew how to command the field with precision and poise.

The Hoosiers used a balanced, high-efficiency aerial attack to keep defenses guessing. The supporting cast, guys like Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr.. They thrived by running crisp routes and making yards after catch, turning Rourke’s accuracy into consistent gains. That season, Indiana’s offense was smooth and methodical with a clear, polished identity. Their rushing attack complemented that passing threat with strong performances from backs like Roman Hemby. Like in the 2024 season opener against Western Illinois. Kurtis Rourke, the pocket-passing maestro, connected on a picture-perfect deep bomb to Elijah Sarratt for a 71-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.

Fast forward to 2025, and it’s a new era under Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza offers a lethal combination that Coach Curt Cignetti is eager to build around. He threw for 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, showing he can handle a big workload and make plays under pressure. His arm strength is near elite, capable of launching laser-focused passes to all levels of the field. That is from quick slants to deep bombs. Cignetti admires how Mendoza can dissect defenses and deliver precise back-shoulder throws and timing routes. But how does the current offense look?

This year, Indiana returns a loaded, experienced group anchored by left tackle Carter Smith, who’s started 25 games in a row and rarely lets anyone touch his quarterback. The left guard spot is manned by Drew Evans. Drew is a pass-blocking star before last year’s injury, and now, after a green light from the doctors, he’s back. Slide to the middle, and you find Pat Coogan, the savvy Notre Dame transfer who’s played in national championship games and brings a steady, veteran presence. The right side is no soft spot, either. Bray Lynch is a gritty, relentless guard, and Zen Michalski, another Big Ten bruiser with Ohio State experience, locks down the edge. There’s even real depth for a change, with veteran swingman Kahlil Benson. And also promising young talent waiting in the wings if injuries pop up.

Why does all this matter for Mendoza? Because this kind of wall up front means he can be himself. He can drive throws down the field, take calculated risks, and stand tall in the pocket without always peeking over his shoulder for a free rusher. The O-line’s steadiness also opens up the run game. It lets Roman Hemby and the ball carriers loosen things up, keeping defenses honest and creating more one-on-ones for Mendoza to exploit. And let’s not forget the versatility factor. The tackles are agile enough for rollouts and bootlegs, meaning Mendoza’s athleticism won’t go to waste. He can get on the move, throw on the run, and keep plays alive when things break down. Plus, their pass protection skills mean Indiana can throw in tempo and RPO concepts. It’s not about overhauling the offense entirely. But carefully improving it and tweaking the system to fit Mendoza’s style.

Indiana’s new game plan

Curt Cignetti’s bold scheduling gamble for Indiana football in 2025 is ringing alarm bells with playoff insiders. Cignetti adopted what he calls the “SEC scheduling philosophy.” It means loading up the non-conference schedule with weaker Group of Five (G5) or FCS opponents to rack up wins while focusing on a grueling nine-game Big Ten conference slate. Sounds smart on paper, right? More home games, manageable opponents to build confidence, and plenty of high-stakes conference battles to prove toughness.

But this tactic has drawn heavy criticism for Indiana potentially sacrificing quality over quantity. Last year, the Hoosiers faced Charlotte, Western Illinois, and Florida International in non-conference matchups. All relatively weak teams. For 2025, they doubled down with games against FCS-level teams like Old Dominion and Kennesaw State. That raised a lot of eyebrows. College Football Playoff executive director Rich Clark fired a warning shot when he pointed out that the committee values quality wins. That is in both conference and non-conference games.

More importantly, losing to a powerful team won’t tank your resume as much because it shows you dared to take on a challenge. Critics argue Indiana could be seen as dodging real tests just to pad the win column. And it can potentially hurt their playoff chances or reputation. Cignetti responds confidently, saying the extra home game and hard-conference slate justify the approach. He’s unapologetic. Taking the easier road might pay off in regular-season wins. But when playoff seeding and national respect count, failing to punch above your weight in tough non-conference matchups may come back to bite.