Curt Cignetti Reveals Unusual Locker Room Action After Nebraska Nearly Derailed Indiana’s Unbeaten Season

It’s easy to lose focus, look for culprits, and pin blame when the chips are down. But that’s not Curt Cignetti’s style. With Indiana trailing Nebraska by seven points during the first half in the hostile Sea of Red, the IU head coach showed why he deserves that $105.6 million, eight-year contract. Cignetti has now revealed what exactly happened in the locker room that Indiana pulled off that unexpected comeback.

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“We were pretty lucky to be in a locker room only one score down,” Curt Cignetti said on Urban Meyer’s Triple Option podcast on October 14. “Right before coaches make their adjustments, I just gathered them up. Made them take a knee and wanted to look them all in the eye and get them to kind of relax here and refocus. Forget all the bad things that happened in the first half.”

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It was a striking choice for a team trailing on the road. With a first defeat in 21 games looming, the easy move is to raise the volume and call out every mistake from the first half. Cignetti did neither. More often than not, mentality decides games when both teams have quality on the rosters. Nebraska did play exceptionally well throughout the three quarters. But after halftime, IU looked like a team with extreme cohesion.

Indiana trailed 17-6 with a little more than 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Josh Hoover then found Nick Marsh for two big completions that helped turn the game around and secure the win.

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Nebraska had barely added to its lead when Hoover hit Marsh across the middle for a 75-yard touchdown, bringing Indiana right back into the game. Still, the job was hardly over, and yet every single player kept the belief.

On fourth-and-1 from the Nebraska 44, Indiana packed its formation tight and added another offensive tackle. Nebraska brought in its goal-line defense, expecting a run.

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Instead, Hoover faked the handoff and lofted a pass to Marsh, who was left alone behind the defense. Marsh caught it and ran into the end zone untouched. For Indiana, though, it wasn’t just about a single play. It was all about every player playing in sync with the belief not to win, but to play his very best.

“With 11 minutes to go, we were down 11 points,” Cignetti added. “Then from that point on all three phases did their part and we found a way. It was really a hard game to manage, to be honest.”

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There were times when IU trailed, and Cignetti wanted to “go for it” on fourth downs. It could have paid off, but also could have backfired massively in a jam-packed 85,000-strong stadium. Cignetti admitted it wasn’t easy to listen to his calmer side, considering Indiana could have lost the game “very easily” if they hadn’t taken advantage of the opportunity in the second half.

It all boils down to the philosophy that Cignetti had instilled in his team since he arrived in November 2023. Instead of nudging players towards winning games and trophies, he almost uses a Nick Saban-esque approach to the everyday grind.

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Cignetti doesn’t want his players talking about championships, playoff spots, or even the score. He wants their attention on the next meeting, the next practice, and whatever they need to get right that day.

He calls it “stacking good days,” believing the wins will follow if his team keeps doing the work. Cignetti expects the same attitude after a win or a loss. He doesn’t want his players getting carried away when things go well.

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And he doesn’t want them panicking when they don’t. Even after a game full of mistakes, he avoids tearing into the team over every blown coverage. He keeps his cool and expects his players to do the same.

So, when the chips were down against Nebraska, and the team could have had their first defeat in 21 games, he chose to change the mindset. Cignetti already knew the talent his players had and the capability his QB has to change the game.

He just needed to show them the mirror, and that “knee” did it without a single loud sermon or rebuke, the kind of reaction a deficit like that often invites. Of course, his next test is against Ohio State. Not ‘easy’ by any standard, since their opponent is coming for its 2025 revenge. But head coach Cignetti trusts the process.

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