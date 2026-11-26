The Indiana locker room was not in the mood for a quiet Thanksgiving. Players were shouting, celebrating, and waiting for their turn as head coach Curt Cignetti called out names from the group.

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When he asked for Grant Wilson, the room answered with a roar. Then Cignetti praised the defense, pulled another player forward, and let the celebration take over.

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At 3 a.m. on November 26, Cignetti shared the video on X with a short message: “Happy Thanksgiving! We’ll be back soon….”

The post came two days after the College Football Playoff committee dropped Indiana to No. 14, leaving the defending national champions outside the current 12-team field.

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There was no direct reference to the rankings. But with the Hoosiers’ playoff hopes suddenly hanging by a thread, the timing gave the clip a little more weight. In the video, Cignetti steps aside and lets his players take over.

One player took over the chant. He counted the room in, and the team joined together in the familiar Indiana fight song.

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“Indiana, Indiana, Indiana, what we gonna do? We gonna fight for the future, for the glory of you. Hallelujah!” the players chanted loudly together as Cignetti looked on.

“Gotta go get ’em, gotta fall ’em, and battle ’em too! Indiana! Indiana! Indiana! Rockford! IU!” The video ended with a reference to the team’s identity: fast, physical, relentless.

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The team’s noise, despite last week’s loss to Washington, appeared to be the point. Cignetti was showing a team enjoying the moment together, even with the playoff picture less comfortable than a week earlier.

The committee’s November 24 rankings placed Indiana at No. 14 with a 9-2 record. The Hoosiers had been No. 8 the previous week, but their 27-24 overtime loss to Washington cost them six places and pushed them outside the top 12.

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The defeat was especially frustrating because Indiana had chances to finish the job. The game was tied 14-14 at halftime after both teams scored twice in the first quarter.

They moved ahead 17-14 in the third and later took a 24-17 lead, only for Washington to answer with a touchdown pass from Demond Williams Jr. to Decker DeGraaf with 3:34 remaining.

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Washington scored a field goal in overtime. Indiana then managed only six yards on its possession before Paddy McAteer’s 37-yard attempt failed to extend the game into another period.

Williams was a major problem for the Hoosiers. He threw for 227 yards and ran for another 88, including a 65-yard touchdown on Washington’s opening drive. The Huskies finished with 443 total yards, compared with Indiana’s 392.

Cignetti had warned during the week about Williams’ ability to hurt teams with his legs, but Indiana could not keep him contained for four quarters. The loss also came with another quarterback change for Indiana.

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Grant Wilson started, but Josh Hoover replaced him in the third quarter. Wilson completed eight of 16 passes for 119 yards, while Hoover finished seven of 13 for 121 yards.

The Huskies walked away with a 27-24 win, while Indiana suffered its second defeat of the season. Because the committee had already ranked Indiana low with one loss, a second loss was especially damaging.

The latest rankings show how crowded the race has become. Oregon sits at No. 12, the final position in the current top-12 group, while Iowa is No. 13 and Indiana is No. 14. Indiana is also behind several two-loss teams, including Tennessee, Alabama and Texas.

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The 2026 format gives automatic places to the four highest-ranked conference champions and the highest-ranked team from the Group of Six conferences, with Notre Dame also eligible for an automatic berth if it finishes in the top 12.

The remaining places go to the next highest-ranked teams. Indiana’s current position leaves it outside the projected field, although the rankings are not final and the committee still has two more opportunities to assess the teams before Selection Day on December 6.

The Hoosiers’ immediate task is much simpler: beat Purdue. Indiana hosts its in-state rival on November 28 in the 128th meeting between the programs. Purdue enters at 3-8, though IU has won the last two Old Oaken Bucket games by a combined score of 122-3.

A win would give Indiana a 10-win regular season, but it would not automatically solve the playoff problem. The Hoosiers also need results elsewhere to move back into contention, particularly with Oregon and Iowa currently ahead of them.

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Indiana’s path to the Big Ten Championship Game is also out of its hands. The team needs to take care of Purdue and hope other results fall its way. Still, there is a reason the Thanksgiving video landed differently.

Cignetti did not use his post to argue about the committee’s judgment or complain about Indiana’s position. He shared his players celebrating, praised the defense, and ended with a promise that the team would be back.

The defense has given him plenty to point to this season. IU is allowing just 13.82 points and 289.5 total yards per game through 11 games. Those figures put the Hoosiers among the country’s better defensive teams, even after Washington exposed some problems against a mobile quarterback.

Indiana’s next test comes quickly: the Hoosiers host Purdue on November 28. The committee has its rankings. Cignetti has one more regular-season game to win.

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