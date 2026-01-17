Curt Cignetti Sends Clear Message to Raiders Amid Rumors of Package Deal With Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are staring down a franchise-altering decision with the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft. And most mock drafts have Fernando Mendoza’s name circled in permanent ink at the top. But what if Mark Davis could pull off landing Mendoza’s coach, Curt Cignetti, along with him? It would be quite the coup. But Cignetti just put those rumors to rest before they could even gain traction.​

When asked directly about the possibility of taking an NFL job, Cignetti didn’t leave much room for interpretation. “I’m not an NFL guy. I made that decision a long time ago. I’ve always been a college football guy,” he said. He explained that he made that choice back in 2000 when he followed Chuck Amato to NC State rather than pursuing pro opportunities.

The 64-year-old coach just signed a major extension with Indiana and has repeatedly emphasized his commitment to building something sustainable in Bloomington. While the Raiders might be dreaming about a Cignetti-Mendoza package deal to fix their dysfunction, it’s clear the man who turned Indiana into a powerhouse has no interest in chasing NFL glory.