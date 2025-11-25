Curt Cignetti Sends Fiery Message on B1G Championship After Major Injury Update

With the Big Ten Championship one win away and rivalry week at full throttle, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti issued a roster update that serves as both reassurance for Indiana fans and a clear warning to the rest of the conference.

“We expect [Mikail] Kamara will start,” Cignetti said during his press conference on Monday. “[Elijah] Serratt will start.” With two previously injured players, senior wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and sixth-year senior defensive lineman Mikail Kamara, returning, Cignetti warned that the Hoosiers are getting stronger as the regular season reaches its climax.

Sarratt has been unavailable since suffering a hamstring injury in the 55–10 blowout over Maryland on Nov. 1, missing matchups vs. Penn State and Wisconsin. In his absence, sophomore Charlie Becker emerged as a legitimate threat with 13 receptions for 278 yards and a touchdown across the last three contests. Cignetti has not yet explained how he plans to balance the two wideouts once Sarratt is fully integrated.

And Kamara, sidelined against Wisconsin in the first quarter, returns to a defensive line that is already overworked, still chasing the sack numbers he wanted while sitting on an FBS-top-six pressure count. Just as the season is about to reach its harshest point, Indiana is finally starting to feel better.

The timing is unmistakably strategic. Indiana is 11-0, Purdue is desperate at 2-9, and a victory sends the Hoosiers to the Big Ten Championship. But no one should mistake that record gap for complacency. Cignetti will not take a 2-9 opponent lightly. He understands the danger of a team with nothing to lose.

“Look, we 100% focus on Purdue and nothing else,” Cignetti said, adding that “if you don’t respect your opponent, then you are starting in a bad spot. I respect what I see on tape. They’re playing hard. They’re making plays. They’re in games. They’re doing a good job up there coaching, and we have to go up there prepared, and we have to play well.”

Purdue has hovered near upsets against USC, Rutgers, Michigan, and Minnesota before unraveling late each time. Cignetti is aware that a Barry Odom-coached team that switches up looks on every play would be chaotic and aggressive. But this is not something the Hoosiers are stumbling into.

They just had a well-timed bye week that the coach called “much-needed.” With “a lot of spirit at practice” and everyone refreshed, Indiana now enters the Old Oaken Bucket prepared to take on Purdue, knowing that if they maintain their calm for one more night, they will earn a spot in the Big Ten Championship.

Indiana’s dominance meets Purdue’s desperation

On a chilly Friday evening, Purdue fans wearing black and gold will feel that sting as soon as they take a seat. Indiana has won eleven straight games, Purdue has lost nine in a row, and the compare and despair has never seemed more true. Curt Cignetti has flipped the Hoosiers into a machine, the kind neither Joe Tiller nor Jack Mollenkopf ever built in West Lafayette.

And Barry Odom? As he watches a team that ranks No.1 in Big Ten scoring and second in scoring defense, he is at the center of that storm. His openness was pretty shocking. “I know what they’ve done… I know Cignetti has done a heck of a job.” Purdue’s program is still healing from last season’s 66-0 humiliation, which was the worst loss in program history, and Odom has inherited those scars. But he’s still trying to instill belief, saying, “If we change that much more in the next few months, then we’ll be playing meaningful games in November.”

With a rivalry win, Cignetti’s team, which is 22-2 in two seasons and 16-1 in the Big Ten, will secure a championship spot. Purdue, meanwhile, is on the verge of losing for the tenth time in a row and going without a conference win for the second consecutive year. Purdue’s 77-43-6 advantage in the series is still in place, but it suddenly seems like an old memory, as Indiana enters as a 27.5-point favorite in this game.