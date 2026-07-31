Curt Cignetti Sends Ruthless Locker Room Warning After Natty-Winning Player Entered Transfer Portal: ‘They’re Out of Here’

Curt Cignetti did not come to Big Ten Media Days in Chicago to celebrate Indiana’s national championship. He came to draw a line in the sand. For the Hoosiers, the biggest threat to back-to-back success is not their opponent. It is complacency. Cignetti made that crystal clear with a blunt warning about standards.

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“When you have a lot of good people, the whole becomes greater than the sum of its parts,” Curt Cignetti said at Big Ten Media Days via Eleven Warriors. “But one bad apple also, you’ve heard that one before, right? So, we don’t have bad apples. Coach Cignetti takes care of the bad apples. When they start getting a little soft on one side, they get looked at real close, and then when they’ve rotted some more a little while later, they’re out of here.”

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Imago January 1, 2026 Pasadena, CA.Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti leads his team onto the field before the CFP QuarterFinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide..January 01, 2026 in Pasadena, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: /Cal Media Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_094 Copyright: xLouisxLopezx

That zero-tolerance mindset turned Indiana from a Big Ten basement dweller into college football’s reigning national champion. Cignetti does not pitch comfort to his locker room, but demands total commitment to daily habits. If a player expects to rest on last season’s trophy, they quickly discover how uncomfortable staying in Bloomington can get.

As he told ESPN, “We don’t talk about winning games. We don’t talk about winning championships. We talk about doing the things you’ve got to do in the here and now to become the best you can be. Are you doing it to the standard?”

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Indiana was coming off a miserable 9-27 stretch before Curt Cignetti arrived. Two seasons later, the Hoosiers own consecutive playoff appearances, a 27-2 record under their head coach, and a perfect 16-0 campaign that ended with a 27-21 victory over Miami for the program’s first national championship. Now, keeping that edge is the real fight.

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Cignetti’s warning was not just talk. Just hours after he wrapped up at Big Ten Media Days, redshirt freshman edge rusher Triston Abram officially entered the transfer portal. Abram earned a championship ring during Indiana’s title run, but with Cignetti constantly stacking the roster with portal talent, the young defender chose to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Nevertheless, Triston Abram thanked Indiana for helping him become a national champion and said he’ll always appreciate his time in Bloomington. He also hinted that a fresh start had become necessary.

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“This season of life has taught me that at times your best simply won’t be good enough, and sometimes your best is too much for certain spaces,” he wrote. “I’m thankful for the lessons that have strengthened me for the journey ahead. With that being said, I am announcing my entrance into the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.”

Whether the decision came down to playing time, scheme fit, or something else remains unclear. What is clear is that Curt Cignetti isn’t changing course to keep everyone happy. Indiana’s roster may continue to evolve, but the standard apparently won’t. And judging by the head coach’s warning in Chicago, anyone unwilling to meet it already knows where the exit is.