Curt Cignetti Shares Big Ryan Day Message as Both Make Playoff Stance Loud and Clear

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers arrive at Saturday night’s Big Ten title fight as the sport’s two unblemished survivors. For seven straight weeks, they’re the top dogs. Yet none of that noise matters now. What matters is that for the first time in league history, the two remaining unbeatens meet with every measurable edge on the line. So when Hoosiers HC Curt Cignetti made a public statement, he made his evaluation of the Buckeyes HC Ryan Day unmistakably direct.

“Ryan Day is a great coach,” Curt Cignetti said in his Big Ten Championship preview speech on November 30. “He’ll be one of the legends of the game someday. They’re dominant really everywhere. A lot of great players. Very explosive on offense. Got the number one rated defense in America. Special teams are really good.”

He acknowledged Ohio State’s physicality and DC Matt Patricia’s top 1 defense, offering no illusions about the scale of the challenge. And Ryan Day returned the respect without hesitation in his own press release.

“This is a team now that has been winning at a high level for two years,” he said of Indiana. “So, there’ll be no moment too big for them. They’ll be ready to go.”

Curt Cignetti’s breakdown of the Buckeyes was an unvarnished assessment of a unit bordering on mathematical unfairness. Ohio State allows the fewest points in the nation. Opponents rush for roughly 70 yards per game. They surrender 200 total yards on average, barely 130 through the air, and sit atop the national leaderboard in red-zone defense. Third down, fourth down, disguised fronts, everything funnels into the same reality. Ohio State plays with speed, leverage, and an edge.

“They really haven’t been challenged this year,” Cignetti said.

He noted how Texas scored late to cosmetically narrow a 14-0 contest and that Michigan’s early momentum evaporated the moment the Buckeyes seized control. Outside that Texas result, 18 points mark the closest anyone has come. And the Michigan tape only amplifies what the raw metrics fail to fully capture.

Ohio State shattered its four-game losing streak to Michigan with a 27-9 command performance, suffocating the Wolverines to 78 total yards over the final three quarters while rolling up 334 themselves. They have scored between 34 and 48 points in eight of their last ten matchups and allowed double-digit scoring only twice all season. Yet Indiana has insisted all year that inevitability does not intimidate them.

Indiana prepared for this moment immediately after steamrolling Purdue 56-3. Saturday marks only the third time the top two teams in the nation meet in a conference championship. History says the No. 2 team has twice prevailed, Florida over Alabama in 2008, Alabama over Florida in 2009, matchups Curt Cignetti witnessed firsthand during his Alabama tenure. Ohio State, meanwhile, is 3-2 all-time as the top-ranked team against No. 2. And now both coaches shift their attention from respect to stakes.

Curt Cignetti and Ryan Day will push for the No. 1 seed

Ryan Day emphasized that Saturday is about playoff architecture.

“We want to be the one seed going in to the playoffs and that’s what we’re fighting for,” he told reporters ahead of the Big Ten championship game. “You’re not supposed to be penalized for losing in the conference championship game. So you have the one two seed and so I think yeah, both would deserve to get a first round bye.”

Rest vs. risk does not concern him. The bracket does. And under the recalibrated 12-team format, both undefeated Big Ten finalists are positioned to earn first-round byes, a luxury impossible under last year’s rules. But Ryan Day still refuses to lean on structural guarantees.

“I also think it matters when you’re one or the three or four because of who you play,” he added. “So I think it’s important to win this game and be the one seed. It’s just going to help your chances. Everything matters and so, we want to make sure we win that.”

Indiana owns the nation’s No. 2 scoring offense at 44.3 points per game. Ohio State counters with the No. 1 scoring defense at 7.8. And both QBs, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza (2,758 yards, 32 TDs) and OSU’s Julian Sayin (78.9% completion, 3,065 yards, 30 TDs) enter with Heisman stakes on the line ahead of the Dec. 8 deadline. Which means this championship is a whole lot more than just a game. It is a referendum on supremacy, seeding, identity, and hardware, all colliding in one of the most consequential Big Ten finales ever staged.