Curt Cignetti Slams Door on Outside Interest With Urgent Announcement Before Playoffs

Following a perfect 13-0 record and a Big Ten championship, the Hoosiers moved quickly to lock in defensive coordinator Bryant Haines. As outside interest in the defensive coordinator intensified, Indiana responded with a decisive contract extension.

“Indiana and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines have agreed to terms on a new contract that will make him one of the nation’s highest-paid assistants, sources tell @CBSSports,” CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz said on X.

According to reports, Haines’ new deal is valued in the $3 million range following persistent pursuit from rival programs. The move builds on Cignetti’s own extension, signed in October, and further solidifies Indiana’s status as home to one of the highest-paid coaching staffs in college football.

“The University shall make every reasonable effort to provide a competitive Staff Pool … to retain and acquire talented assistant coaches, strength coaches, operations staff, and support staff,” the contract states.

Even before this latest agreement, Haines ranked among the nation’s top-paid assistants. His previous deal, signed last year, raised his base salary to approximately $2 million for 2025, with scheduled increases to $2.1 million in 2026 and $2.2 million in 2027. This marks Haines’ third salary increase since joining Indiana from James Madison and underscores the program’s aggressive approach to retention.

Under Curt Cignetti, Haines made history as Indiana’s first assistant coach to earn $1 million per year. And that investment immediately paid dividends. This season, Indiana’s defense ranks No. 1 in the nation in fewest first downs allowed per game (12.7) and No. 2 in fewest points allowed per game (10.8). No. 3 in rushing defense (77.6 yards per game), No. 19 in passing defense (179.5 yards per game).

That dominance was on full display in the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State. Indiana’s defensive front neutralized the Buckeyes’ run game, limiting them to a season-low 58 rushing yards, while holding an offense that averaged 35 points per game to just 10. The performance propelled Indiana to the Big Ten title and cemented its position atop both the AP Poll and College Football Playoff rankings.

Earlier this week, Haines was also named 2025’s top assistant coach in FBS by AFCA. Which automatically makes him a top target for every other program. Now, you know why Curt Cignetti is taking big steps to save his defensive coordinator. Well, it looks like Indiana isn’t repeating the mistake that Ohio State made with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles last season. After having back-and-forth with the team, Knowles finally made his move to Penn State, signing a $3.1 million deal per year.

As Indiana locks in key personnel, Cignetti’s own accolades continue to mount.

Curt Cignetti gets massive recognition

Curt Cignetti changed the entire face of the Indiana Hoosiers, taking them from a 3-9 record to a playoff berth with their first Big Ten championship win since 1967 against Ohio State. And that level of success calls for recognition. And Cignetti finally gets that as he earns the 2025 Home Depot Coach of the Year Award for the second consecutive season. Cignetti stresses the leadership and culture that made it happen.

“It all starts with people, and as a leader, you’re just trying to create an environment where people can thrive. And one of the keys to the drill in this business is getting everybody to think alike,” Cignetti said on ESPN. “So it’s high standards and expectations and habits; how you do something is how you do everything, so we’ve just built on our successes, which develops confidence and belief.”

And the result is evident in two seasons with the Hoosiers; Cignetti compiled an impressive 24-2 record, guiding them to back-to-back playoff appearances. But the recognition didn’t just stop at that; Cignetti got another honor as the Walter Camp National Coach of the Year. Now with that momentum building, Indiana is waiting for the winner of the Oklahoma vs. Alabama game to face their playoff opponents. Let’s wait and see if Curt Cignetti can make it to the end this time.