Curt Cignetti Takes Brutal Shot at CFP Committee Amid Indiana Ranking Controversy

Curt Cignetti watched the second set of College Football Playoff rankings drop and decided the committee’s logic no longer made sense.

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Indiana had sat at No. 4 the week before. After an idle bye week, the defending national champions fell five spots to No. 9. Other teams played and moved up. The Hoosiers dropped without even stepping on the field.

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While it is being said the bye did not come at an idle time for Indiana, the head coach refused to accept that logic. Taking a brutal shot at the CFB Committee, he posted on X: “Bad losses don’t count anymore? Are first downs still 10 yards?” along with clown and laughing emojis.

The selection committee placed Georgia at No. 1, Utah at No. 2, and Alabama at No. 3. UCLA jumped to No. 4, replacing Hoosiers. Notre Dame climbed to No. 5. Even Texas and Tennessee both sat ahead of Indiana despite carrying two losses.

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The Hoosiers remain 8-1 with their only defeat coming against Ohio State on Oct. 17. That game was decided by a narrow margin, and Ohio State has since fallen to 6-3 after consecutive losses to USC and Oregon.

The committee’s chair, Hunter Yurachek, described Indiana as “the victim of a poorly timed bye week,” according to ESPN’s Heather Dinich. Cignetti’s reaction suggested he viewed the explanation as incomplete.

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This is not the first time Cignetti has questioned the rankings process this season. After the initial release placed Indiana at No. 4, he used his coaches’ radio show to argue that the SEC receives favorable treatment.

“SEC gets a lot of love from ESPN, and all their writers that they don’t technically pay, but march to their drum,” the coach said. “That’s why you see all these SEC teams up there, and some good two-loss teams from the Big Ten not quite as high.”

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He added that the season would ultimately be decided on the field. The latest drop brought the same theme back into public view, this time with a more pointed tone.

Indiana’s resume has drawn scrutiny since the first rankings. The Hoosiers have not beaten a team currently ranked in the top 25. Their non-conference schedule included North Texas, Howard, and Western Kentucky. Several Big Ten wins have come by single digits, including overtime victories over Michigan and Minnesota.

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Critics have pointed to those results when questioning whether a top-four placement was earned. At the same time, the only loss came against a then-highly ranked Ohio State team that still had Julian Sayin under center. Ohio State’s subsequent slide has now removed some of the shine from that defeat, which appears to have factored into the committee’s reevaluation.

The practical impact of the drop is clear under the 12-team format. A top-four ranking would have put Indiana in position for a first-round bye. At No. 9, the Hoosiers would instead host a first-round game if the bracket were set today, with a potential path that could include a trip to face a higher seed later.

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The next opportunity to improve their standing arrives Saturday when No. 18 USC visits Bloomington. A win would give Indiana its first victory over a currently ranked opponent and provide the committee with a fresh data point. A loss would further complicate an already narrow path.

Cignetti has built the program into a national contender in three seasons, culminating in a title last year. The rankings process has tested that standing more than once this fall. His latest post did not elaborate on which specific results he believes the committee is ignoring.

It simply asked whether the standards being applied still match the rules everyone else is playing under. With three regular-season games remaining and a bye already used, Indiana’s placement will now depend on how the Hoosiers finish and how the committee weighs those results against teams that continue to add ranked wins.