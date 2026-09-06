Curt Cignetti Threatens Indiana Sophomore With Blunt Warning After Costly Mistake: “Giving Me a Reason Not To Play Him”

Even after Indiana kicked off their 2026 season with a huge 52-16 victory against North Texas, head coach Curt Cignetti was in no mood to celebrate. Wide receiver Davion Chandler did manage to grab a touchdown in the opening game. But instead of getting praise, the sophomore received a strict public warning that has left everyone in Bloomington talking.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hoosiers have one of the most loaded wide receiver rosters this season. Nick Marsh, Charlie Becker, and Tyler Morris are leading Cignetti’s second national championship campaign. That means two things: Chandler has to stand out in tough competition. Secondly, the head coach will not tolerate any player messing with his elite selection standard for the Hoosiers’ national-title defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Davion Chandler has to not spike the ball, looking for reasons to play him, and he’s giving me a reason not to,” Cignetti, 65, said, as reported by The Herald-Times’s Michael Niziolek. The Herald Times writer posted Cignetti’s comments on X on September 6.

To any regular fan, spiking the ball after scoring a touchdown looks like a harmless celebration, and under current NCAA rules, a simple, spontaneous spike in the end zone is completely legal. However, if a player spikes the ball directly at an opponent or combines it with excessive showboating, it triggers a costly 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a no-nonsense coach like Cignetti, that kind of undisciplined behavior is a major red flag. It puts individual ego ahead of the team and risks backing up the defense into a terrible position on the next kickoff.

Cignetti’s assessment of Chandler lies in his lukewarm performance in the Hoosiers’ 2026 inaugural game. He scored one receiving touchdown for 42 receiving yards against North Texas. That is simply not enough for the defending champions. Especially when Chandler’s counterparts shone brightly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Becker was the undoubted star. He scored two TDs for 64 yards and jotted his longest reception for 35 yards. Marsh, the Michigan transfer, made one TD for 15 yards. Morris gained 36 yards in the game. Yesterday, Chandler fell flat after the promise he showed in his growth from spring to fall camp.

“I think Davion’s made good progress here, recently,” Cignetti said in August, per The Daily Hoosier. “He’s got a lot of talent, can play inside and outside.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This kind of praise from Cignetti, a man of few words, raises expectations tenfold. Fans and critics were expecting explosive play from Chandler, only to be let down. It is more upsetting considering that the wide receiver is capable of exceeding expectations. The Hoosiers’ drive to land him is proof.

Chandler committed to the Hoosiers after he flipped from the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Indianapolis native and the school have been in limbo since 2024. Chandler has to prove to his coach that his progress wasn’t a fluke. After all, the season’s just begun.