Curt Cignetti Trumps Florida for WR Target HC Jon Sumrall Had the Upper Hand With

The 2025 season has been a defining one for Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers. The program’s impressive run, highlighted by a Big Ten title, a perfect 15-0 record, and a place in the CFP national championship game, has been impossible to ignore. That success extends to the transfer portal. Indiana’s latest recruiting win comes at the expense of Jon Sumrall, who missed out on a priority wide receiver target.

It is never easy for a program to hold on to its top target when that player draws interest from the most dominant team of the season, and that is exactly what happened in Jon Sumrall’s case. Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Shazz Preston was viewed as a key addition for Sumrall at his new home in Gainesville. Having worked together over the past two seasons, Sumrall appeared to have the upper hand in landing Preston. That advantage disappeared after Curt Cignetti entered the picture.

Preston has now officially committed to Indiana, dealing a significant blow to Sumrall’s roster-building plans. During the 2025 season, Preston recorded 43 receptions for 723 yards and four touchdowns.

