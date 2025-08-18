Curt Cignetti Turns Up the Heat on Fernando Mendoza & Indiana After Being Left Unsatisfied

After a wild 2024 season that saw Indiana football make a surprise run to the playoffs and an 11-1 regular season, Hoosier fans are curious about what’s next. After star quarterback Kurtis Rourke moved to the NFL and was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, the team had to find someone capable of stepping into those massive shoes. Fernando Mendoza, a 6-foot-5-inch, 225-pound quarterback from California, is the new guy tasked with doing just that.

Mendoza certainly has the resume to raise eyebrows. In 2022 at Cal, he threw for 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns and kept the interceptions to a modest six. Big, mobile, and armed with a rocket launcher for an arm, he’s already caught head coach Curt Cignetti’s attention. Still, despite the hype, Cignetti isn’t handing out participation trophies. His eyes are on the bigger picture. Can this offense avoid embarrassing turnovers? That’s the real test.

While addressing the media on August 18, Curt Cignetti started by laying it out in clear terms. There has been progress in every side of the ball during the fall camp, but the Hoosiers are still not where they want to be. “I see a lot of improvement out there. But it’s still not where it needs to be. And even when it’s close, you can never be really satisfied if you want to be great,” the head coach said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cignetti was then asked about Mendoza’s development and how he compares to quarterbacks he’s coached in the past. His response was measured yet revealing. “Well, they’re all different people. So, they’re all different,” Cignetti began, acknowledging the unique qualities each quarterback brings to the table. He continued, “He’s got a skill set, and you guys can evaluate his skill set during the course of the season. I’m not going to give away any secrets.”

AD

Cignetti highlighted Mendoza’s physical attributes. “He’s a big guy that’s very mobile, got a quick whip, got good velocity on the ball and can really drive it.” The Hoosiers’ HC also noted that Mendoza has made significant strides in learning the offense, though he emphasized that perfection is a continual pursuit. “He’s done a nice job of learning the offense and still not perfect, but nobody out there is.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Hoosiers are looking to build on their previous success, and Mendoza’s contribution will be crucial in achieving that goal. As the season approaches, all eyes will be on the new quarterback to see if he can live up to the hype and lead Indiana to new heights. With camp heating up and the regular season just around the corner, Cignetti is making one thing clear: nobody gets a free pass.

Cignetti demands more as Indiana prepares for the season

As Indiana gets ready for the new season, Curt Cignetti isn’t letting anyone take it easy. Fernando Mendoza has shown some flashes, but the coach is making sure no one gets too comfy. Practices have been tough, with every drill watched closely, and the Hoosiers are being pushed to keep improving, no slacking, no excuses.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I see a lot of improvement out there. But it’s still not where it needs to be. And even when it’s close, you can never be really satisfied if you want to be great.” That’s Cignetti for you. He knows how the competition’s gonna be, and for that, the team has to be 100% ready. “So you know, whoever’s doing the best out there right now. And I don’t know who that is consistently over camp, I guarantee you one thing, he’s not satisfied,” Cignetti concluded.

Bottom line? The Hoosiers are auditioning for greatness every single day. And if you think Mendoza can relax just because he’s got a cannon arm, think again. Under Curt Cignetti, even the best effort gets a wink, a nod, and then a nudge saying, “Do better, buddy.” By the time Week 1 rolls around, Indiana won’t just be ready; they’ll be sharp, hungry, and just a little bit feisty. And that’s what fans want. Isn’t it?