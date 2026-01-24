Curt Cignetti Uses Perk That Ohio State Held for 12 Months Against Ryan Day

Indiana’s championship win is doing more than writing a new history. The Hoosiers are already using their title to their advantage, and this time, it’s aimed straight against Ohio State.

The January 19 national title and OSU’s Big Ten loss to Curt Cignetti’s squad continue to hang over Ryan Day. Indiana is now leveraging that moment to land 2027 offensive tackle Dewey Young, with Cignetti set to bring the blue-chip prospect to today’s championship parade.

“They’re also shooting at some high-end, coveted Midwest guys, who now, you understand, are in the thick of it for Dewey Young,” Steve Wiltfong told Rivals. “One of the top players in Michigan. Ohio State’s a top contender. His dad played at Michigan State, but he’s been to Indiana a bunch of times. Hoosiers are hoping to get him to the celebration this weekend. And they are a major contender for Dewey Young.”

Four-star offensive tackle Dewey Young already has real history with Indiana. He made his first visit to Bloomington on September 20, 2025, when the Hoosiers demolished Illinois 63–10. That trip was part of a massive recruiting weekend, and Indiana had already made him a priority with an early offer.

Ohio State wasn’t going to sit this one out. The Buckeyes offered Young on October 4, 2025, and he’s been to Columbus many times since, including an unofficial visit when he received the offer during OSU’s game against Minnesota. Young called the offer a “blessing” and made it clear he wants to keep building relationships. And especially with offensive line coach Tyler Bowen.

And it doesn’t stop there. Young has also taken unofficial visits to Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Kansas, and North Carolina. That’s some serious blue-blood attention. At 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, he’s got the elite tackle frame programs drool over. He’s also a legit multi-sport athlete, pitching and playing first base for his high school varsity baseball team.

Being a junior at Kalamazoo Central High in Michigan, Young already looks ready for college ball. He recorded over 15 pancake blocks in just one game back in September 2025. Add in the bloodlines, and it makes even more sense why schools are vying for him. He’s the son of Duane Young, a former NFL tight end who spent six seasons with the Chargers and Bills.

If Indiana really wants to separate itself in this race, inviting Young to celebrate in the championship parade is a sly move. There’s no better sales pitch than celebrating a national title so close. The gates at Memorial Stadium open at 11:30 a.m., the walk heads to the Rock, and the main celebration runs from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m.

The result of a National Championship win

Before 2025, Indiana simply wasn’t in the same recruiting universe as Ohio State. The Buckeyes have long been a recruiting powerhouse, stacking elite talent year after year and consistently sitting near the top of the national rankings. Just look at the 2025 NFL Draft. Ohio State had 14 players selected, more than any other program in the country.

Indiana, on the other hand, took a very different path. Before their breakout 2025 season, the Hoosiers built their roster mostly with three-star recruits and transfers. They focused more on development than star power. Even now, the gap still shows on paper. Ohio State holds the No. 1 recruiting class nationally, according to On3, while Indiana sits at No. 20.

That’s progress. But it also shows how big a swing landing a player like Dewey Young could be.

If Young commits, it would be a major help. He’s the number one offensive tackle in the state of Michigan, and if he comes in, that would instantly boost Indiana’s profile in the 2027 cycle. As of now, the Hoosiers have four high school commitments in that class, three of whom jumped on board January 10, 2026, right after Indiana’s Peach Bowl win.

That group already has some serious juice:

Ja’Hyde Brown, a four-star WR from Louisville, picked the Hoosiers over Alabama, Notre Dame, and Vanderbilt.

Jameson Purcell, a highly regarded quarterback from Illinois, committed back in July 2025 and is viewed as the foundation of the class.

Monsanna Torbert Jr. brings four-star versatility as an athlete out of Cincinnati.

Garyon Hobbs, a three-star safety/ATH from Louisville, chose the Hoosiers despite holding 17 other offers.

And Indiana isn’t done. Along with Young, the staff is pushing hard for wide receiver Monshun Sales and safety Kaleb Elkins.