Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Faces Mockery Over Week 4 Announcement Involving China

No. 5 Indiana enters Week 4 against Northwestern (2-0) at Memorial Stadium with a 3-0 record and plenty of momentum. It’s the first Big Ten test for both teams and will air nationally on FOX. But just before Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers open Big Ten play, fans have turned a rally towel into something far bigger than a piece of cloth.

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All it took was Indiana to post an update on X regarding their delayed rally towel shipment for fans to go wild.

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“Our Rally Towels look a little different this week due to storms in China that delayed our shipment,” the official statement read. “We’ll still have them to help you cheer loud & proud, though. Arrive at The Rock & pick up your towel as we open conference play. You might even find one signed by a member of the team.”

That was enough to turn an announcement into a debate. One fan immediately fired back. “Why are we using China, lmao, that’s pathetic,” they questioned.

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The reaction makes more sense when you understand what these towels have become around the football program. When Curt Cignetti arrived, Indiana was looking for ways to make Memorial Stadium feel different. The rally towels first appeared during the 2024 season, initially as a student-section giveaway against Nebraska. The department ordered roughly 15,000.

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By the next home game, Indiana realized the towels were not just a student thing. Fans wanted them too. The school eventually moved to stadium-wide distribution, ordering more than 50,000 for each home game.

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Jeremy Gray, an IU associate AD, summed up the original idea, saying, “We just wanted it to be a cool, visual thing that happened inside the stadium. We never realized it would become this collector’s item.”

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Nobody quite expected the towels to become collectibles. They followed Indiana fans on the road. Some were saved, traded, or turned into keepsakes. Indiana’s official store even sells postseason towel collections from the Hoosiers’ championship run.

By 2026, the department was looking for ways to keep the idea moving. Carter Kincaid and other Indiana athletics employees began developing designs featuring the players themselves.

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“Every week, it seems like the want for these towels has just gone up and up,” he said. “We didn’t ever think it would turn into what it has now.”

That popularity is why Friday’s shipment issue has caught people’s attention, with fans taking aim at the China connection. Once Indiana gave the reason for the delay, the comments section took its own little detour.

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One fan posted, “How bad could they be?” with an edited picture of an Indiana player wearing an “Indiana” jersey.

Another piled on with, “It all makes sense now,” alongside an edited image of Chinese President Xi Jinping waving near an Indiana flag.

Then came a more practical question. “Why are you not using a local business??” another posted.

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Another fan asked, “China? You can’t find a local printer to do these?”

Behind the fan anger, though, lies a simple business reality that college athletic departments deal with every single week. Ordering tens of thousands of custom towels for every single home game gets expensive, very fast.

To hand out 50,000 free items without blowing up their operational budget, schools almost always turn to overseas suppliers who can print massive quantities for pennies on the dollar. Local print shops simply cannot match that kind of volume or price tag on short notice.

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And one response took a different shot at the transparency. “Be a little less honest next time,” they commented.

Still, the backlash does not change what Indiana has built with the towels. They remain one of the more recognizable pieces of the program’s gameday identity, and the school has clearly leaned into that popularity. But now the Week 4 towels have an extra layer of attention before they even reach the stands.

Moving forward, this small delay could force Indiana to rethink how they handle game day freebies. While fans will still wave whatever towel they get this weekend, the backlash puts extra pressure on the administration for future orders.

The school might not completely abandon overseas vendors, but they will likely look for backup domestic printers or handle their public updates a lot more carefully next time to avoid another online headache.

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The Hoosiers have bigger things to worry about once the ball is kicked off. Still, when those towels start waving around Memorial Stadium, plenty of fans will probably be looking at them a little more closely than usual.