Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Labeled “Victim” by ESPN Analyst After Five-Spot CFP Rankings Slide Despite Bye Week

Indiana did not take the field last weekend, yet its place in the College Football Playoff picture changed dramatically. The Hoosiers went into their bye ranked fourth and came out ninth, a five-place drop that altered the complexion of their regular-season finish. But the latest rankings were shaped by more than Indiana’s absence from the field.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Several results changed the order around the Hoosiers, while the committee also examined the strength of Indiana’s résumé and how it had been winning. ESPN analyst Heather Dinich offered an explanation for the slide, relaying how committee chair Hunter Yurachek viewed the timing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hunter Yurachek, the selection committee chair, said that Indiana was the victim of a poorly timed bye week,” said Dinich in a clip uploaded to Instagram. “And it was less an indictment of Indiana not playing and more of a reward for what other teams around them did. Alabama with a huge win against LSU, Texas beating Mizzou, Notre Dame getting the big win over Miami.”

Each result gave the committee a reason to move another contender ahead. Alabama beat LSU 31-13 on the road, improving to 7-2 and climbing from fifth to third. Texas moved from seventh to sixth after a 34-20 win over Missouri, while Notre Dame beat previously top-ranked Miami 31-24. The Irish jumped from 11th to fifth; Miami fell to seventh.

ADVERTISEMENT

UCLA’s 34-20 road win over Minnesota was another direct comparison. The Bruins rose from eighth to fourth. Minnesota had pushed Indiana to overtime the week before. The Hoosiers needed Paddy McAteer’s 60-yard field goal as time expired to force the extra period before winning 23-16. UCLA’s two-touchdown victory over the same opponent made a stronger impression.

Yurachek also pointed to a damaging run of results elsewhere in Indiana’s schedule. All six Big Ten opponents the Hoosiers had faced to that point lost over the weekend, hurting the strength-of-record and strength-of-schedule measures considered by the committee. Indiana’s only defeat, a 19-15 loss to Ohio State, also looked less valuable after the Buckeyes fell to 6-3 and dropped to No. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee’s concern was not confined to the résumé. Yurachek said Indiana’s offensive production, particularly at quarterback, had been discussed. Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover’s injury had forced backup Grant Wilson into action, and the offense had struggled to match the defense’s consistency. Yurachek praised the Hoosiers as statistically one of the country’s best defensive teams but noted they had won games because of that defense rather than their offense.

Indiana remains in the field at No. 9 but has lost the cushion that came with a top-four position. Under the 12-team format, the four highest-ranked teams receive first-round byes; the ninth-ranked team would instead host a first-round game if the bracket were set now. The path ahead offers little room for another uneven performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

USC visits Bloomington next, ranked 18th at 7-2 after a 30-18 win over Ohio State. The Trojans have the firepower to test Indiana’s defense and are chasing a playoff spot themselves. Indiana then travels to Washington before closing at home against Purdue. Washington is 5-4, while Purdue is 3-6, but neither game can be treated as a formality.

Winning the final three games would give Cignetti’s team a powerful response and leave little doubt about its 11-1 record. It would not guarantee a particular seed, with conference results and the wider playoff race still to be settled, but it would put Indiana in a far stronger position. The committee has made its concerns clear. Now the Hoosiers must answer on the field.