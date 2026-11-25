Just about ten months after completing a fairytale national championship run, Curt Cignetti and the 9-2 Indiana Hoosiers are staring at a brutal reality. After Saturday’s 27-24 overtime upset loss at Washington, the playoff selection committee dropped Indiana six spots, all the way to No. 14, pushing them outside of the projected 12-team bracket.

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With a regular-season finale against a struggling 3-8 Purdue team doing little to impress voters, Indiana’s only realistic way back into the playoffs is to reach the Big Ten Championship Game and win it.

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The catch is that Indiana no longer controls its own destiny to reach Indianapolis. Sitting at 6-2 in conference play alongside Iowa and Oregon, and trailing 7-1 UCLA, the Hoosiers must beat Purdue on Saturday night and hope for a very specific parlay of results across the league.

Indiana punches its ticket if both Iowa and Oregon lose their finales against Nebraska and Washington, respectively. If either Iowa or Oregon wins, Indiana needs the other one to lose plus a UCLA loss to rival USC, or, in a fourth wild scenario, needs Iowa, Oregon, and Minnesota all to win alongside a UCLA defeat.

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The committee’s harsh drop comes down to Indiana’s famously weak non-conference schedule and too many close calls against mediocre Big Ten teams. The other two-loss powerhouses like Texas (No. 3), Tennessee (No. 5), and Alabama (No. 6) sit comfortably inside the top six!

However, Indiana is ranked behind two-loss Iowa (No. 13) and even three-loss Oregon (No. 12) because its resume lacks marquee wins.

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Cignetti has long refused to schedule heavyweight non-conference opponents, and now that strategy is haunting him, as Indiana’s pair of losses, a tight 19-15 defeat to Ohio State and Saturday’s overtime heartbreak in Seattle, carry much heavier weight without signature wins to balance them out.

Making matters worse, Cignetti’s recent habit of trolling the committee on social media has completely backfired. After Indiana inexplicably dropped from No. 4 to No. 9 during a bye week earlier in November, Cignetti blasted the committee on X with clown emojis, sarcastically asking if “bad losses” even counted anymore and whether first downs were still ten yards.

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Just days later, Indiana suffered a bad loss of its own to a 6-4 Huskies squad, prompting ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum to mock “Grandpa Curt” on air for having his own social media shaming blow up right in his face.

On the field, the Hoosiers are also battling self-inflicted wounds at the worst possible time. During the Washington loss, Cignetti benched starting quarterback Grant Wilson in the third quarter for Josh Hoover after the offense stalled out, leaving Indiana’s quarterback situation murky heading into rivalry week. Special teams proved just as costly, Cignetti swapped out his kicker mid-game against the Huskies only to watch backup Paddy McAteer’s 37-yard overtime field goal get tipped at the line by Drew Azzopardi to seal the upset.

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Now caught in an impossible squeeze, even a 10-2 regular-season finish from the reigning national champions probably won’t be enough for an at-large ticket.

Cignetti can rally his locker room to blow out Purdue on Saturday night, but once the clock hits zero in Bloomington, Indiana can only sit in front of the TV and pray for upsets in Los Angeles, Eugene, or Lincoln.