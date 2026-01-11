Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Puts Deion Sanders on Alert for Elite Texas Transfer

Indiana has emerged as the frontrunner over Colorado for elite Texas running back transfer, CJ Baxter, who arrives in Bloomington for a visit, according to reports. Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers, riding a breakout season with a Big Ten title, Heisman-winning QB Fernando Mendoza, and a record-shattering Rose Bowl rout, eye Baxter to bolster their backfield amid a couple of departing seniors.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Indiana is emerging as a top contender for Texas running back transfer CJ Baxter, and he’ll be arriving in Bloomington tonight for a visit with the Hoosiers,” reported CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz on Saturday.

Although Baxter visited Kentucky last weekend, Indiana gets its shot this week with seniors Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black departing after 2025. The Hoosiers boast returning depth from Sean Cuono, Khobie Martin, Solomon Vanhorse, and Boston College transfer Turbo Richard. However, Indiana craves Baxter’s five-star upside to elevate an already potent offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Deion Sanders’ Colorado is also set to host Baxter for a visit this week, IU could land the elite running back. Here, IU’s momentum is backed by a historic season.

In 2025, the Hoosiers produced the first Heisman Trophy winner in program history in QB Fernando Mendoza, captured their first Big Ten title since 1967, and delivered a Rose Bowl win over Alabama that tied for the fourth-largest blowout in CFP history while setting the record for the biggest margin in the 12-team era.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, whatever the reason for gaining momentum, it’s clear that if Curt Cignetti’s Indiana is able to land Baxter, the Hoosiers would be adding a proven talent.

While injuries limited the former Texas running back’s action over the past two seasons, he flashed his ability earlier in his career. Baxter was a five-star prospect and the No. 1 RB in the 2023 class, and he earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors in 2023 after rushing for 659 yards and five TDs. With this kind of talent, Baxter would be a perfect fit to enhance depth in Indiana’s running back room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, while Curt Cignetti has every reason to attract the Texas transfer, Colorado faces a more urgent need.

Deion Sanders dealt with a transfer exodus following a 3–9 season, making aggressive recruiting a key part of the rebuild. The Buffs are expected to go all out to convince the running back during his visit. Although Colorado has already added several pieces through the portal, the race between IU and CU appears to be intensifying. Here, Cignetti’s eye for talent and strategic approach could once again pay off, building on what has already fueled the Hoosiers’ rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curt Cignetti’s weapon behind IU’s rise

Curt Cignetti doesn’t need speeches; if he spots a flaw, the prospect is gone. Because ‘production over potential’ is the standard.

“I’m the GM and the head coach,” said Cignetti.

That means every final call runs through him, and Indiana’s rise is built on proof.While stats matter, experience matters even more to Cignetti when recruiting talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What were his junior-year stats? His senior-year stats? Why did he miss games?” explained assistant Buddha Williams.

That mindset has filled IU’s roster with seasoned, battle-tested players, especially transfers who’ve already delivered, not just promised. Just like that, Cignetti’s fingerprints are everywhere. Fernando Mendoza, a portal pickup, became Indiana’s first Heisman winner, while Elijah Sarratt went from unranked to All-Big Ten. Then Pat Coogan turned into a Rose Bowl MVP. So none were flashy recruiting wins.

“If you can make plays, he wants you,” said linebacker Isaiah Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is old-school football with modern precision. While Cignetti learned to spot “fatal flaws” under Nick Saban, he perfected the craft on his own. Now, undefeated Indiana stands one win from history.