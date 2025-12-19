Curt Cignetti’s 9,000-Yard Transfer QB Pursuit Faces $115M Obstacle

Head coach Curt Cignetti has built Indiana into an undefeated team breaking records. His QB Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy. So when the name of one of the nation’s top returning QBs appeared in portal discussions, it immediately drew national attention. ESPN first reported TCU QB Josh Hoover’s decision to enter the transfer portal as the Horned Frogs prepared for its Alamo Bowl matchup against USC. Minutes later, projections arrived.

“Indiana is an early school to watch with Josh Hoover, per sources,” CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer reported on X on December 18.

Josh Hoover projects to return in 2026 with an FBS-leading 9,629 career passing yards and 71 touchdown passes. There is no comparable profile in the portal cycle, and that reality changes the math for every program involved.

A redshirt junior, Josh Hoover spent four seasons at TCU and started more than 30 games over the past two years. In that span, he threw for over 8,500 yards and 65 touchdowns, operating one of the Big 12’s most aggressive passing attacks. He will have one year of eligibility remaining. His portal entry follows that of TCU CB Jonah Martinez, signaling broader roster movement inside the program.

Indiana’s interest is not random. Josh Hoover originally committed to the Hoosiers as a high school QB from Rockwall, Texas, as their first offensive commitment in the 2022 class. He flipped late in the cycle after head coach Tom Allen’s program entered a period of instability, decommitting in December 2021 and committing to TCU minutes later. The move aligned him with Garrett Riley, then TCU’s offensive coordinator.

That version of Indiana no longer exists. Under Curt Cignetti, Indiana has completed one of the most dramatic program transformations in modern college football. The Hoosiers enter the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed after a 13-0 undefeated regular season. They won the Big Ten Championship by defeating Ohio State, securing their first outright conference title since 1945.

Indiana’s QB development has become a selling point. Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman Trophy win underscored that reality. He led the nation with 33 passing touchdowns, threw for 2,980 yards, and outpaced finalists from Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, and Ohio State. Now, his replacement hunt is in place as he enters the 2026 NFL draft.

On the field, Josh Hoover fits the profile Indiana prefers. At TCU, he operated extensively out of RPO concepts under Kendal Briles, who has since left for South Carolina. Over the past three seasons, he rushed for 267 yards and scored eight touchdowns, showing functional mobility within a spread system. That versatility aligns with how Indiana structures its offense under Curt Cignetti. But Indiana is not alone.

Clemson could challenge Curt Cignetti for Josh Hoover

There is a parallel pull rooted in relationships rather than branding, and it leads directly to Clemson. Clemson insider Jon Blau connected the dots after Josh Hoover’s portal announcement.

“Not saying it means anything, but Hoover committed to Tom Allen at IU and then flipped to Garrett Riley at TCU,” Jon Blau responded to Pete Thamel’s X report of Josh Hoover’s portal announcement. “Both are Clemson coordinators now. Just interesting.”

That observation carries weight because Dabo Swinney’s program represents the clearest obstacle in this pursuit. The head coach signed a contract extension in September 2022 through 2031 worth $115 million, solidifying Clemson’s long-term stability.

Garrett Riley, now Clemson’s OC, won the 2022 Broyles Award at TCU and has overseen offenses averaging as high as 34.7 points per game with the Tigers, including an ACC title and College Football Playoff appearance. Tom Allen, Josh Hoover’s original recruiter, also resides on Clemson’s staff as DC and LBs coach. Familiarity cuts both ways in the portal, and Clemson has the infrastructure to make a late push if interest turns serious.

TCU, meanwhile, is already preparing for life without Josh Hoover. ESPN reported he will not play in the Alamo Bowl against USC. With the Horned Frogs finishing 8-4, backups like Ken Seals are expected to handle snaps. As for the QB, he must now decide whether this next move is about following familiar coaches or committing to the program that has become college football’s most unexpected riser.